Radio Free Hipster Ep. 105: Almost Free

This time around we memorialize a few fallen heroes and enjoy a number of amazing instrumental selections. There is also wrestling talk. You’ve been warned.

You can listen via the player below, download episode 105 directly, or subscribe to the RSS feed. No one cares about LL Cool J.

00:44 Mega Ran – “SoulMan
02:47 Talking / PirateCrab – “One Man and His Metal Gun!
03:44 1337 G33K B33F – “Tag Team (feat. MC Frontalot, Glenn Case, Doctor Popular, YTCracker, Mikal kHill, Lil Jordo, and Ailsean)” (content warning)
07:30 Bill McClintock – “Don’t Mess With Phil
10:42 Crayondroids – “The Horde
14:47 City Guys – “Level 3- Streets of Snake
17:58 More talking / PirateCrab – “One Man and His Metal Gun!”
18:44 Hanging Waters – “Groove Buster
23:21 Knuckleheadz – “Ice Cream Girl (feat. Stimulator Jones)
26:41 Alpha Chrome Yayo – “Abyssal Playin’
29:41 Even more talking / PirateCrab – “One Man and His Metal Gun!”
31:35 Glenn Case – “Spirit of Radio (feat. Mo Ouyang and Caio Batera)

