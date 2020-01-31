Posted on by •

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending January 31, 2020.

Gaming News

Gen Con badge registration is live! Make sure you grab your badges now and keep your eyes on this space for details on our annual Gaming with GeekDad event.

AEG and Thunderbox Entertainment are seeking beta testers for the video game version of The Captain Is Dead.

Boardgamegeek has opened voting for its 20 Most Anticipated Games of 2020, and you can win Geek Gold for participating.

TIME Magazine had an interesting piece this week on how the British used boardgames to figure out how to defeat the Nazi U-boats. That news item prompted the use of the 1959 Avalon Hill classic U-Boat as this week’s featured image.

A study is out that shows that playing boardgames from a young age can help memory and thinking skills as you age.

Iello has announced Kraken Attack, a cooperative kids game of pirates battling the eponymous monster. It’s due out at the end of next month.

Renegade has announced Succulent, a game with my kind of gardening—the kind that doesn’t involve being outside or getting dirty or worrying if your plants survive. (Spoiler alert: with me, they don’t.) You can pre-order the game now ahead of its May release.

Prospero Hall, the studio responsible for tons of really great games over the last few years, including Villainous and Funkoverse, has partnered with Mixlore, the folks that brought us Nosedive, the game based on the Black Mirror episode of the same name, to release The Shining Board Game. Details, including a specific release date, are a bit sparse at this time, but Propero did describe the game as “a suspenseful game of cooperation, deception, and terror!” So, at a minimum, it sounds like a co-op with a hidden traitor? We’ll keep you updated as we get more details.

The Op will soon be bringing us Breaking Bad Monopoly and Breaking Bad Trivial Pursuit.

Reaper Miniatures has released a set of limited-edition minis featuring koalas and kangaroos and will be donating a portion of each sale to the RSPCA of South Australia to help them recover and save animals in the face of the devastating wildfires ravishing the country.

GeekDad and GeekMom Reviews

Here’s what we’ve reviewed this week:

Michael Pistiolas reviewed Era: Medieval Age.

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:

Michael Pistiolas played Aeon’s End and Magic: The Gathering.

Jonathan Liu played Moon Base, Oceans, The Princess Bride: A Battle of Wits, and Tumble Town.

Robin Brooks played Warhammer Underworlds: Beastgrave.

Advertisements

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print





Get the Official GeekDad Books! If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!