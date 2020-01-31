Geek Daily Deals January 31, 2019: 20000mAh Solar Power Bank with Qi Wireless Charging for $38 Today!

Have power to recharge your gadgets at hand all the time with this solar power bank with wireless charging for just $38 today!
Solar Charger Power Bank 20000mAh, 18W QC3.0 and PD Fast Charging Portable Outdoor Wireless Charger 10W/7.5W/5W with 4 Outputs & Dual Inputs, External Battery IPX5 Waterproof with Flashlight Compass:
- ✔✔✔NEW YEAR PROMOTION✔✔✔ Buy 2 Get 1 Free Power Bank, scroll down till find “Special offers and product promotions” column. Click yellow button “Add Both to Cart” Travel Ready: 20000mAh Solar power bank, with 3 modes flashlights and solar panel for emergency situations (power outage caused by natural disasters such as blizzard, typhoons etc). Best choice for outdoor enthusiasts hiking, family camping, climbing, cycling or long journey etc.
- 18W High-Speed Charging: Combined QC3.0 and max 18W power delivery PD fast charging tech to deliver the fastest possible charge for any device. Greatly shorten your charging time.
- 10W Fast Wireless Charging: Qi Certified (ID-3533) by wireless power consortium. Qi wireless fast charging tech frees you from messing cables.
- Colossal Battery Capacity with Four Output: Massive 20000mAh full charges your iPhone X up to 4.5 times, Samsung Galaxy S8 up to 3.7 times. Charging four devices for you at the same time (Provide powerful total output of 5V/3A). Best gift idea for your family and friends.
- What You Get: Leoway 20000mAh solar charger, type-c cable, hanger, welcome guide, our worry-free 12-month products exchange and money back service. Leoway’s MultiProtect safety system ensures complete protection for you and your devices.
[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]
Did you miss yesterday’s deals?
WE ARE AMAZON ASSOCIATES
Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.
Advertisements
Sorry, comments are closed for this post.