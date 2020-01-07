Geek Daily Deals January 7, 2019: 580-Piece Heat Shrink Tube Set for DIY Electronics for Just $6 Today!

Posted on by 0 Comments

Geek Daily Deals 010720 heat shrink wire wrapsMake all your home DIY wiring work safe and secure like a pro with this 560-piece heat-shrink tubing set for just $6 today!

Ginsco 580 pcs 2:1 Heat Shrink Tube 6 Colors 11 Sizes Tubing Set Combo Assorted Sleeving Wrap Cable Wire Kit for DIY

  • Package includes:
    (Quantity x Supplied internal diameter x Single length Color)
    80pcs x 1.0 x 38mm approx. Black
    80pcs x 1.5 x 38mm approx. Yellow
    50pcs x 2.0 x 38mm approx. Blue
    50pcs x 2.0 x 38mm approx. Black
    30pcs x 2.5 x 38mm approx. Black
    30pcs x 3.0 x 38mm approx. Green
    30pcs x 3.0 x 38mm approx. Clear
    30pcs x 3.5 x 38mm approx. Black
    40pcs x 4.0 x 45mm approx. Black
    30pcs x 4.0 x 45mm approx. Red
    30pcs x 5.0 x 45mm approx. Black
    20pcs x 6.0 x 45mm approx. Yellow
    20pcs x 8.0 x 45mm approx. Red
    20pcs x 10.0 x 45mm approx. Blue
    20pcs x 10.0 x 45mm approx. Black
    20pcs x 10.0 x 45mm approx. Clear

    Minimum Shrinkage Temp: +70°C
    Full Shrinkage Temp: +110°C maximum
    Operating Temperature: -55°C to + 125°C
    Supplied internal diameter: 1mm, 1.5mm, 2mm, 2.5mm, 3mm, 3.5mm, 4mm, 5mm, 6mm, 8mm, 10mm
    Item Shape: Round/Flat
    Color: Black, Red, Blue, Yellow, Green, Clear

Get one for just $6 today!

 

[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

Did you miss yesterday’s deals?

WE ARE AMAZON ASSOCIATES

Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.

 

Advertisements
Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Get the Official GeekDad Books!

                                       

If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!