Geek Daily Deals January 7, 2019: 580-Piece Heat Shrink Tube Set for DIY Electronics for Just $6 Today!

Make all your home DIY wiring work safe and secure like a pro with this 560-piece heat-shrink tubing set for just $6 today!
Ginsco 580 pcs 2:1 Heat Shrink Tube 6 Colors 11 Sizes Tubing Set Combo Assorted Sleeving Wrap Cable Wire Kit for DIY
- Package includes:
(Quantity x Supplied internal diameter x Single length Color)
80pcs x 1.0 x 38mm approx. Black
80pcs x 1.5 x 38mm approx. Yellow
50pcs x 2.0 x 38mm approx. Blue
50pcs x 2.0 x 38mm approx. Black
30pcs x 2.5 x 38mm approx. Black
30pcs x 3.0 x 38mm approx. Green
30pcs x 3.0 x 38mm approx. Clear
30pcs x 3.5 x 38mm approx. Black
40pcs x 4.0 x 45mm approx. Black
30pcs x 4.0 x 45mm approx. Red
30pcs x 5.0 x 45mm approx. Black
20pcs x 6.0 x 45mm approx. Yellow
20pcs x 8.0 x 45mm approx. Red
20pcs x 10.0 x 45mm approx. Blue
20pcs x 10.0 x 45mm approx. Black
20pcs x 10.0 x 45mm approx. Clear
Minimum Shrinkage Temp: +70°C
Full Shrinkage Temp: +110°C maximum
Operating Temperature: -55°C to + 125°C
Supplied internal diameter: 1mm, 1.5mm, 2mm, 2.5mm, 3mm, 3.5mm, 4mm, 5mm, 6mm, 8mm, 10mm
Item Shape: Round/Flat
Color: Black, Red, Blue, Yellow, Green, Clear
[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]
Did you miss yesterday’s deals?
WE ARE AMAZON ASSOCIATES
Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.
Sorry, comments are closed for this post.