Kickstarter Tabletop Alert: ‘AlderQuest’ Mixes Area Control and Match-3 Gameplay for Strategic Family-Friendly Fun

An innovative game of tactics and tile placement for 1-4 players, pairing area control with a unique match-3 economy.

Rock Manor Games has just launched a Kickstarter campaign for their newest offering, AlderQuest. AlderQuest is an innovative and modular game about animal guilds competing to become Preservers of the Realm through a series of seasonal contests. The first coincides with winter’s arrival – a race to collect acorns. AlderQuest offers an unprecedented blend of familiar mechanics (area control, tile placement, bluffing, match-3) with an uncommon depth of strategy, in a charming head-to-head package. The game’s delightful setting should make it a family-friendly favorite.

For the base pledge of $34 (plus shipping), you get a pretty significant game set, including two boards, 88 cards, and the 3D tree. For $5 more, you can add the already-developed expansion pack, and the campaign has a number of stretch goals up their sleeve that should add even more depth and replayability to an already robust game.

AlderQuest has a fun mix of gameplays that make for an exciting hybrid style and some serious possibilities for strategy. You can collect resources or blog your opponents from getting theirs. You can download the rules here. The basic flow of play goes like this:

Choose your Hero and Guild Place Tiles Match-3 for Resources (like playing physical Tetris!) or to Take Resources Away From your Opponent Take Hero Actions Find Rival Acorns Tribute Acorns

Check out this video playthrough:

The team at Rock Manor Games has a tremendous track record delivering great games via Kickstarter, and AlderQuest looks to be another one. If you’re ready to add it to your game night rotation, check out the Kickstarter campaign here!

