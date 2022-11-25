GeekDad Daily Deal: Petoi Bittle Robotics Kit

Have fun building and learn a thing or two with today’s Daily Deal, the Petoi Bittle Robotics Kit. This wirelessly controlled robot connects to a desktop or mobile app and is programable in Scratch, C++, and Python coding, and is open source and built on Arduino. With a full charge it’ll walk for up to an hour, and it’s great for STEM and robotics projects for kids and adults. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

And be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up.

GeekDad always tries to bring you interesting products focused on our readers’ interests, but as these deals are delivered from a third-party service, we cannot vouch for the quality of each product. Please do your own research before making any purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



