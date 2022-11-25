GeekDad Daily Deal: Petoi Bittle Robotics Kit

Darren Blankenship

Have fun building and learn a thing or two with today’s Daily Deal, the Petoi Bittle Robotics Kit. This wirelessly controlled robot connects to a desktop or mobile app and is programable in Scratch, C++, and Python coding, and is open source and built on Arduino. With a full charge it’ll walk for up to an hour, and it’s great for STEM and robotics projects for kids and adults. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

