GeekDad Daily Deal: Babyprints DIY Baby Print and Photo Frame Kit

Create a keepsake that will last a lifetime. Today’s Daily Deal, the Babyprints DIY Baby Print and Photo Frame Kit, is a classically styled picture frame and kit for capturing your little one’s foot and hand prints. The three 4×6 openings display your baby’s picture, foot print, and handprint to hold on to this special moment in their development. The kit also makes a great present for friends and family, too. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

Be sure to check GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



