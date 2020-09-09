Geek Daily Deals 090920 smart plugs

Geek Daily Deals September 9 2020: BN-Link 3-Outlet Outdoor Smart Plug for $15!

Daily Deal
Ken Denmead

Make sure your outdoor lighting is just as smart as your indoor lighting with this 3-outlet outdoor smart plug just $15 today!

BN-LINK Smart WiFi Heavy Duty Outdoor Outlet, Timer and Countdown Function, No Hub Required for Outdoor Lights, Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant (Outdoor) 2.4 GHz Network only :

  • [HANDS FREE]: Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control (Alexa and Google device sold separately)
  • [CONVENIENT]: Turn electronics on or off from anywhere with your smartphone using the app or by simply giving voice commands to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. No Hub Required
  • [SMART SCHEDULES]: Schedule the Smart Plug to automatically power most heavy duty electronics on and off as needed, like setting lights to come on at dusk or turn off at sunrise.
  • [FLEXIBLE TIMES]: With the countdown timer feature, simply set a timer for the Smart Plug to turn off its appliance automatically
  • [MULTIPLE OUTLETS AVAILABLE]: 3 Outlets(They all turn on/off simultaneously). The 3 outlets do not work independently of one another. They will turn on and off together and cannot be separated Requires a secured 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi network connection. Trouble connecting? Try AP mode. ETL Listed. Our product is rated: 15 A, 125 V, 1875 W.

Get one for just $15 today!

 

[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

Did you miss yesterday’s deals?

GEEKDAD AND GEEKMOM RECEIVE A SMALL AFFILIATE BONUS FROM EACH SALE.

Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.

 

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Related Posts

Geek Daily Deals 040820 meat grinder

Geek Daily Deals April 8 2020: Meat Grinder Attachment for KitchenAid Mixers for $44

Ken Denmead
Daily Deals 102116

Save Big on the Classic Game ‘Diplomacy,’ Get a 1TB Ruggedized External HD for $53! Daily Deals!

Ken Denmead
Geek Daily Deals 102317 unlimited books sennheiser earbuds

Geek Daily Deals Oct. 23, 2017 : Unlimited Books for $7/Month; Sennheiser Earbuds $50 Off

Ken Denmead