Geek Daily Deals September 9 2020: BN-Link 3-Outlet Outdoor Smart Plug for $15!

Make sure your outdoor lighting is just as smart as your indoor lighting with this 3-outlet outdoor smart plug just $15 today!

BN-LINK Smart WiFi Heavy Duty Outdoor Outlet, Timer and Countdown Function, No Hub Required for Outdoor Lights, Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant (Outdoor) 2.4 GHz Network only :

[HANDS FREE]: Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control (Alexa and Google device sold separately)

[CONVENIENT]: Turn electronics on or off from anywhere with your smartphone using the app or by simply giving voice commands to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. No Hub Required

[SMART SCHEDULES]: Schedule the Smart Plug to automatically power most heavy duty electronics on and off as needed, like setting lights to come on at dusk or turn off at sunrise.

[FLEXIBLE TIMES]: With the countdown timer feature, simply set a timer for the Smart Plug to turn off its appliance automatically

[MULTIPLE OUTLETS AVAILABLE]: 3 Outlets(They all turn on/off simultaneously). The 3 outlets do not work independently of one another. They will turn on and off together and cannot be separated Requires a secured 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi network connection. Trouble connecting? Try AP mode. ETL Listed. Our product is rated: 15 A, 125 V, 1875 W.

Get one for just $15 today!

[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

