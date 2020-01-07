GeekDad Daily Deal: PaMu Slide Bluetooth 5.0 In-Ear Headphones with Wireless Charger

Slide these PaMu Slide earphones in and experience the difference! Today’s Daily Deal, the PaMu Slide Bluetooth 5.0 In-Ear Headphones with Wireless Charger, give you an excellent audio experience for a fraction of the price of other brands. Enjoy up to ten hours of playback on a charge, and then fully recharge for only 1.5 hours using the included wireless charger. They’re water resistant with an IPX6 rating so a little rain or sweat shouldn’t hurt them. You’ll also get six extra pairs of eartips, because we know those ear craters of yours are nasty. No, seriously, you really should clean them out once in a while. Do it now and then check out more details about this deal by clicking the link above.
Be sure to check GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.