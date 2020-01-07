GeekDad Daily Deal: PaMu Slide Bluetooth 5.0 In-Ear Headphones with Wireless Charger

Slide these PaMu Slide earphones in and experience the difference! Today’s Daily Deal, the PaMu Slide Bluetooth 5.0 In-Ear Headphones with Wireless Charger, give you an excellent audio experience for a fraction of the price of other brands. Enjoy up to ten hours of playback on a charge, and then fully recharge for only 1.5 hours using the included wireless charger. They’re water resistant with an IPX6 rating so a little rain or sweat shouldn’t hurt them. You’ll also get six extra pairs of eartips, because we know those ear craters of yours are nasty. No, seriously, you really should clean them out once in a while. Do it now and then check out more details about this deal by clicking the link above.

Be sure to check GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

Advertisements

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print





Get the Official GeekDad Books! If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!