Geek Daily Deals November 1, 2019: Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener for Just $30 Today!

MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener Chamberlain MYQ-G0301 – Wireless & Wi-Fi enabled Garage Hub with Smartphone Control:
- NEW! FREE IN GARAGE DELIVERY WITH KEY BY AMAZON Prime members in select areas can opt in with the myQ Smart Garage Hub to get Amazon packages securely delivered right inside their garage, Simply link your myQ account in the Key App
- SMART GARAGE CONTROL Open and close your garage door from anywhere with your smartphone through the myQ App
- SMART NOTIFICATIONS Receive alerts when your garage door opens or closes in real time by setting up customized notifications great for busy families who come and go from the house through the garage
- UNIVERSAL – Easy-to-add functionality to upgrade your existing garage door opener. Works with all major brands of garage door openers made after 1993 that have standard safety sensors
- REQUIREMENTS needed to start – a router with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi frequency, router with 802.11 B/G/N, a router within 50 ft. of the MyQ Smart Garage Hub (more details in PDF user manual)
- SIMPLE SETUP Wireless installation with easy step by step instructions provided in the myQ App means you’ll be able to enjoy smart garage control in minutes
- GUEST ACCESS Securely invite up to three people to control your garage with the myQ Guest Feature (Note: Not intended for guests under the age of 13)
