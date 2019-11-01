Review – ‘Hellboy and the B.P.R.D: Long Night at Goloski Station’ One-Shot

Reading Time: 1 minute

This Halloween special has some thrills and chills.

Writer: Mike Mignola, Artist: Matt Smith, Colorist: Dave Stewart, Cover Artist: Mike Mignola

Following the B.P.R.D has turned into a special treat for me. Since they will continue to be here well after Hellboy, they make a tough team. However, everything can go south on a job like this, and Professor Onchukov knows it very well: he did turn into a werewolf, after all.

Goloski Station, a quiet place, somewhere in Russia, 1967—assuming places and dates really mean something to a timeless thing. Hellboy is looking for his deceased partner, and someone has already claimed its head. However, while the hunter doesn’t seem like a bad bloke, the other three arrivals are the ones to be worried about.

Three demons out to hunt Hellboy, and he and his unlikely ally waiting for the strike. How will it all turn out?

Monsters fighting in the night, an ancient curse, a local legend… what’s not to like?

Also: I swear I saw something move on the last page!

Hellboy and the B.P.R.D: Long Night at Goloski Station was released October 30th, 2019.

Genre: Horror, Crime, Action/Adventure

Publication Date: October 30, 2019

Format: FC, 32 pages; One-shot

Price: $3.99

UPC:7 61568 00564 6 00111

Featured image by Matt Smith, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

