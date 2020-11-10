Geek Daily Deals 111020 star wars shirt

Geek Daily Deals November 10 2020: Big Sale on ‘Star Wars’ Gear – ‘I Am Your Father’ Shirt for $14!

Daily Deal
Ken Denmead

There’s a whole bunch of ‘Star Wars’ toys and clothes on sale today. Get this ‘I Am Your Father’ shirt for $14!

GEEKDAD AND GEEKMOM RECEIVE A SMALL AFFILIATE BONUS FROM EACH SALE.

Star Wars Men’s Officially Licensed Tees for Dad:

Get it for $14 today!

See all the Star Wars deals!

  • 100% Cotton
  • Made in the USA and Imported
  • Pull On closure
  • Machine Wash
  • Officially licensed, father’s day, dad’s birthday, tees for dad, graphic apparel
  • Printed in the USA, eco-friendly inks, machine wash inside out

[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

Did you miss yesterday’s deals?

Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.

 

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Related Posts

Geek Daily Deals 101417 protractor coffee pot

Geek Daily Deals Oct. 14, 2017: 15-Piece Compass Set for $8; Tea/Coffee Kettle w/ Thermometer

Ken Denmead
Geek Daily Deals 070119 portable wireless charger

Geek Daily Deals July 1, 2019: 10,000mAh Portable Wireless Charger for Just $20 Today!

Ken Denmead
Geek Daily Deals 090219 USC-C to ethernet adapter

Geek Daily Deals September 4, 2019: USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 to Ethernet Adapter for $17 Today!

Ken Denmead