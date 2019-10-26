WCP: ‘Joker’ With Ashley From ‘The Cutaways Podcast’

Reading Time: 1 minute

Time to put on a happy face… or maybe not.

Jake + Mitch welcome the infamous podcaster and film editor Ashley from The Cutaways Podcast to dish on that one popular movie with that one guy in the clown makeup. More importantly, they break down why Todd Phillips seems so passionate about this particular project.

Along the way, they hit other notable stops:

Obviously, spoilers abound in this epically awesome and emotionally charged episode. If you haven’t caught this one in all its nihilistic glory yet—you’ve been warned.

But among all the noise surrounding this tantalizing title, Joker makes no apologies. It’s just too bad it ended up not having anything to say.

