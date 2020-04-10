WCP: Impossible Question — ‘Scott Pilgrim’: Movie or Comic?

The Watching Comics Podcast returns with another installment of Impossible Questions—attempting to answer daunting questions, or at least re-visiting something we may have underestimated. With quick takes, sharp focus, and endless Twitter-blasting potential, co-host Jake shares his bold take on a favorite flick.

Is it possible the Scott Pilgrim vs The World movie is better than the comics?

In a few quick minutes, Jake dishes on why the movie—and the leading character—changed his life and why the comics, which are great in their own right, don’t quite stick the landing like the flick.

BONUS: You’re invited to a party! (Don’t worry, it’s quarantine friendly.)

The guys are hosting their first-ever “Watching Comics Comic Watch.” That’s right, Saturday, April 11th @ 9:30 pm (CST) WCP is hosting a Scott Pilgrim Netflix watch party. You won’t want to miss it. Hit up our Twitter for details.

