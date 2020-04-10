GeekDad Daily Deal: The Fundamentals of Drawing Bundle

Whether you’re good at drawing or just a beginner, there’s something to learn from today’s Daily Deal, the Fundamentals of Drawing Bundle. These seven courses go from drawing basics to things like adding shadows for depth and working in pastels for color. Along the way, you’ll fine-tune your skills in illustrating portraits, figures, and (our favorite) comic book superheroes. And even if you never become famous for your work, you walk away with new skills that will make your doodles a bit more impressive. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

Be sure to check GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

Advertisements

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print





Get the Official GeekDad Books! If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!