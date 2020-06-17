Geek Daily Deals June 17 2020: Protect Your Car With a Windshield Sunscreen for $14

Summer is here (believe it or not), and you should protect and cool your car with a windshield sunscreen, for $14 today!

Car Windshield Sun Shade – Blocks UV Rays Sun Visor Protector, Sunshade To Keep Your Vehicle Cool And Damage Free, Easy To Use, Fits Windshields of Various Sizes :

SWEATY OR MISERABLE? Ever opened your door to a blast of hot air in your face? Our windshield sun shade protects you from the sun’s heat and harmful UV radiation rays

PROTECT YOURSELF AND CAR: High quality and durable sun blocker screen protector to maintain your car interior temperature, so your vehicle’s seats stay cool, and without getting your hands burned on steering wheel

EASY SETUP! Sunshade easily pops out and folds back in seconds making it convenient for daily use. Designed to be stored in the door pockets of your auto vehicle

DIMENSIONS: L = 66″ (167cm), W = 35″ (90cm), Ring Diameter = 31″ (78cm)Adjustable and fits really well with windshields that. Best for big windshield Cars, SUV’s, Trucks and Vans. Make sure you measure your windshield to ensure you get the right size. .

NO HASSLE MONEY BACK GUARANTEE – We know you’ll love our sun shade, that’s why if you aren’t satisfied, we offer 100% Risk Free User Satisfaction

Get it for just $14 today!

[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

GEEKDAD AND GEEKMOM RECEIVE A SMALL AFFILIATE BONUS FROM EACH SALE.

Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.

