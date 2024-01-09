Review – Batman and Robin #5: School Days

Batman and Robin #5 – Joshua Williamson, Writer; Nikola Cizmesija, Artist; Rex Lokus, Colorist

Ray – 9.5/10

Ray: A new artist jumps on this issue, and the action resets from the battlefield to a far more intimidating arena—high school. Last issue revealed that Damian’s cruel old assassin instructor Mistress Harsh was posing as the principal at his high school, and may be linked to Man-Bat’s animal-fueled plan to take over Gotham. That means both Bruce and Damian need to recommit to Damian’s high school life, and it leads to some hilarious scenes right from the start—like Bruce volunteering at a school pancake breakfast. Cizmesija’s art is more realist than Di Meo’s was, and it also gives us one of the wackiest, goofiest Bruces we’ve ever seen. Damian, meanwhile, is in an odd place in his high school life—he’s being targeted by bullies, but meets them with twice the aggression at every opportunity. That’s led him into a rivalry with the captain of the school’s star soccer team—and this may just be the way into the inner circle.

While the high school plot initially felt like it might just be a generic plot to send Damian off balance, it’s becoming clear that there’s much more to this school than just one shady teacher. The soccer team is not only surprisingly intense, it’s incredibly skilled—to the point that its goalie can stop a bat-powered kick from Damian in its tracks when he tries out for the team. The reveal at the end of the issue indicates that this school may be lousy with supervillains and their kids, and that’s a pretty fun hook. This is Damian’s second time trying out school, and the first in Gotham Academy had a bunch of normal and friendly kids in a very strange school. This one is a full-fledged challenge for him to take on, and it’s clear neither he or Bruce are in their element. That’s a recipe for a great story, and the growing bond between father and son feels like it’s been building in Williamson’s work for a while. Good Dad Bruce truthers rise up!

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

