Review – Outsiders #3: A Conclave of Bats

Outsiders #3 – Jackson Lanzing/Collin Kelly, Writers; Robert Carey, Artist; Annette Tadeo, Colorist

Ray – 9/10

Ray: DC is an ambitious universe by nature, with the multiverse being a part of everyday life. However, I don’t think there’s ever been an issue that embraces it quite like this and immerses the audience in the weird. The partnership of Luke Fox and Kate Kane are exploring the Bleed and everything it leads to, and that means journeying into the unknown. But there’s always a first mission with lots of risks, and this one takes them to a place that looks exactly like Wayne Manor on the day Bruce’s parents were killed. But this isn’t just a story of traveling in time—they’ve found a liminal space that represents the collective trauma of every Batman in the multiverse—and that’s where they come to refine their skills, become better Batmen, and hash out the rules of being Batman. This has some interesting parallels to what’s going on with Zur in Zdarsky’s Batman, but they can all agree on one thing—they don’t like outsiders.

As soon as Luke—whom unlike his brother, is not a Batman—is detected in the conclave, the Bats turn on him. But there isn’t time for them to decide what to do with him, because they soon come under attack from a deranged Bat-knight from the multiverse who has decided that they’re the ones corrupting the worlds and need to be stopped. Naturally, all the Bats get into a brawl, while the women talk things out—there’s also a separate conclave of Batwomen, who force Kate to ask the question of what the actual difference between a Batman and a Batwoman actually is. This issue has some fascinating dialogue as well as a brilliant setting—a shifting, supernatural mansion that reflects the pain and fear that drives Batman. This is the second issue in a row that really shows how much potential this series has, and how ambitious Lanzing and Kelly get when they’re given the freedom to explore.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket

Telegram

Email

Print

