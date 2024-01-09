Review – Green Lantern #7: The Last Mission

Green Lantern #7 – Jeremy Adams, Peter J. Tomasi, Writers; Amancay Nahuelpan, David LaFuente, Artists; Romulo Fajardo Jr, Tamra Bonvillain, Colorist

Ray – 9.5/10

Ray: Since the beginning of this run, there has been a lot of mystery surrounding what came before. Why is Hal Jordan on Earth? Why is Sinestro stalking him? Why does Kilowog seem to have nothing better to do than hang around with Hal at his campsite? This issue, the answers are finally revealed as Blue Lantern Razer—a favorite written into continuity after the short-lived animated series—forces Hal to confront the fact that Kilowog is dead and he’s been hallucinating him all this time, ever since a fateful mission to Korugar on behalf of the United Planets. As the UP quarantined Earth, they reassigned the Earth Lanterns—but before that, Hal and Kilowog were assigned to escort the Chancellor to Sinestro’s homeworld.

Similar to Zod, Sinistro has come out smelling like a rose, leading Korugar with an iron fist once again. But he’s not one of the most ruthless members of the planet, and some radicals are so opposed to any unity with the UP that they’re willing to pull off an assassination strike. This issue starts with some weighty subject matter as the Green Lantern Corps are disassembled by the new leadership, before turning into a thrilling action-adventure as Hal and Kilowog make a desperate last stand against the enemy. The main plot is excellent, but there are also some excellent hints at larger plots—including what Guy Gardner is going to be up to now. Adams’ run is picking up steam just the way his Flash run did.

The book’s tendency to make its backups count as well, as the story of Korg – Sinestro’s lost young son—concludes with a dramatic final installment. Korg has made a daring escape attempt from his world after assembling his own rocket—only to be foiled at the last lap by his cruel master. With subterfuge out of the way, there’s only one option left—violence and rebellion. Not only does he win his freedom, but he wins followers, which means that a new threat is brewing for when Sinister Sons begins in February—and he finds a new ally in Lor-Zod.

