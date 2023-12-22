UGREEN’s New Nexode Pro Series Provides Lightning-Fast Charging

If your family is like ours, you have many different devices each with their own charger. You can quickly run out of outlets or need to have a large power strip to keep them all plugged in. Many of these chargers are not very efficient and can be slow in recharging your devices. To help speed up and consolidate your charging needs, UGREEN has just released its new Nexode Pro Series of Fast Chargers.

What Are the Nexode Pro Series Fast Chargers?

UGREEN’s Nexode Pro Fast Chargers are available in four different models, each with a different size and power capacity. These fast chargers incorporate the latest in Airpyra Technology. This new generation of electronic stacking technology results in a more compact, portable design. They are also equipped with new GaNInfinity integrated circuit chips that are smaller and offer faster heat dissipation while also being able to handle higher voltages than similar silicon-based chips. Ugreen’s built-in Thermal Guard system monitors temperature changes in real time, providing instant device protection from overheating, overcharging, and excessive current. All models have electrical prongs that fold into the body which makes them easier to transport and helps prevent the prongs from bending or damaging the charger if bent.

There are two 65W models, the mini and the ultra slim. The mini has dimensions of 2.15″ x 1.57″ x 1.24″ while the ultra slim’s dimensions are 3.33″ x 1.91″ x 0.60″. Both have two USB-C ports and one USB-A port. When used for single charging, both USB-C ports have a 65W power max output while the USB-A port offers 22.5 W of power. When both USB-C ports are used, the top one has a 45W max and the second port is 20W. When the top USB-C is used with the USB-A, then the latter has an 18W max. When all three are used at the same time, the top USB-C port maintains its 45W max while the other two ports drop down to 5V/3A each.

The 100W model has dimensions of 2.80″ x 1.69″ x 1.30″ and two USB-C ports and one USB-A port. The top USB-C port has a 100W max while the second USB-C port has a 30W max and the USB-A has a 22.5W max. When using two ports, the top USB-C port drops down to 65W while the other two maintain their maximum power.

Finally, the 160W model is 2.76″ x 2.76″ x 1.30″ and features 3 USB-C ports with maximum individual power of 140W, 100W, and 30W respectively with 22.5W for the single USB-A port. When the top two USB-C ports are used together their power is 100W and 60W. If either is used with one of the lower ports, it has 100W of power. If both of the top ports are used with one of the lower ports, then the top USB-C ports are limited to 65W each. Whenever both the bottom USB-C and USB-A ports are used together, they are each limited to 5V/3A. This fast charger can charge a 16″ MacBook Pro from zero power to 86% in only 60 minutes.

The UGREEN Nexode Pro Fast Chargers are available from the UGREEN website as well as the UGREEN store on Amazon. The 65W mini and 65W slim models will be released in January. The 100W model sells for $74.99 while the 160W model is available for $119.99. However, UGREEEN is running a special for the release and you can get a 15% coupon on Amazon. Using all three at the same time keeps the top USB-C port at 65W max while the other two ports reduce to 5V/3A each.

Why You Should Get the Nexode Pro Series Fast Chargers

I have had the opportunity to test out the 65W mini and 160W fast chargers. In fact, I am using the 160W model to charge my laptop while I am writing this review. The 65W models are more than capable of charging a small or medium-sized laptop as well as Chromebooks, phones, tablets, earbuds, and even power banks. For laptops, it is best to just charge them alone so you get the full 65W of power. However, you can charge a Chromebook along with a phone or tablet at the same time—a requirement for many students so they are fully charged for the day. Large laptops often require 100W for recharging, so the larger models work best for them. The 65W models are quite small and easy to take with you, especially the slim model which easily fits into a pocket. Even the 160W fast charger takes up less space than the chargers that come with laptops and fits into a pocket in a carrying case or backpack. All of these fast chargers can work with a wide variety of smartphones, tablets, and charging protocols including PD/QC/SCP/FAC/AFC, so you don’t have to worry about overcharging or charging with the wrong voltage. You can even charge portable gaming devices such as the Nintendo Switch or the Steam Deck

I am very impressed by all of the UGREEN products I have used. I previously reviewed their 145W 25,000 mAh Fast Charging Power Bank and the 7-in-1 USB-C Multifunction Adapter, and I still use them both. In fact, I take the Power Bank with me whenever I travel. Currently, I have the Nexode RG Robot Fast Chargers in my classroom for my students’ phones and Chromebooks. As more devices are using USB-C ports since they allow for greater power and faster charging, I like how each of the Pro Series fast chargers have 2 or more USB-C ports which makes them more useful than several single-port chargers. As a result of my experience with the new fast chargers as well as other products by the company, I recommend the UGREEN Nexode Pro Series for all your charging needs.

