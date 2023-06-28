Get Your Grilling to Go With the Everdure CUBE Portable Charcoal Grill

Summer is officially upon us, and that means it’s time for some of those great summertime activities: going to the beach, camping, and of course, grilling. If you’re hoping to enjoy barbeque during your Summer adventures, then the best way to start is using a good portable grill. Enter the Everdure Cube Portable Charcoal Grill.

What Is the Everdure CUBE Portable Charcoal Grill?

The Everdure CUBE is a portable, easy-to-clean charcoal grill that incorporates a food storage tray and preparation board into its design. It has a grilling capacity of 115 square inches, and is available in multiple colors. The CUBE is designed by Everdure, an Australian brand with 30+ years with barbeque, and in collaboration with Michelin Star chef Heston Blumenthal. The CUBE retails for $199, but at the time of this writing you can get it for as low as $149 on Amazon, depending on the color.

Unpacking the Everdure CUBE Portable Charcoal Grill

When you open the box, you’ll find everything already assembled and wrapped in plastic.

Once you get the plastic wrap off, you pop open the latches to remove the food storage tray and bamboo preparation board. Inside you’ll find some foam, bubble wrap, and cardboard that keep the interior components from moving about during shipping.

Using the Everdure CUBE Portable Charcoal Grill

Once you’ve removed all the packing material, you need to reassemble the grill. This is an easy enough process. However, I did find that getting the charcoal chamber back in place can be a little tricky, as you have to keep it almost perfectly horizontal while moving it into position, in order to clear the interior parts of the handles (which also double as supports to hold the grill rack).

From there, you simply place the charcoal grid into the charcoal chamber.

At this point, you’re ready to add the charcoal and light it up! I wasn’t getting too fancy with my charcoal; I used some Kingsford briquets that were on sale at the supermarket that week.

As you can see, I used the food storage tray mostly just to transport the food to the table in my yard. However, it could readily be used to carry whatever you were grilling, especially if you were taking the CUBE on a short enough trip that you didn’t need an ice chest.

Depending on what you’re cooking, there’s just enough surface area that you could move the charcoal around to have hotter and cooler sides of the grill for cooking. According to Everdure, the CUBE can make up to 6 small hamburgers or 3 medium steaks at one time. I was only grilling a package of 4 sausages, but there was definitely room to have made a second package, had there been more people to feed.

That being said, you may not be adding grill marks to your hot dog buns if you’re feeding more than a couple of people. With the size of the buns when they’re open, you can only fit one at a time on the grill.

I sadly didn’t take any pictures while I was grilling. I was a bit distracted talking with my girlfriend, and of course I also wanted to make sure the sausages came out perfectly. And they did! Here’s the end result:

Everdure CUBE Portable Charcoal Grill – The Verdict

Getting set up and cooking with the Everdure CUBE Portable Charcoal Grill was a breeze. As I said before, the only hiccup was a little fiddling to get the charcoal chamber situated.

It was a little breezy on the evening that I was grilling, so I was happy to see there’s enough height between the charcoal and the top of the grill that I had no problem getting a flame going. Not that you’d want to try using the Cube during strong winds. But then again, you really shouldn’t be using any grill during that kind of weather.

While I wouldn’t go so far as to call the surface area of the CUBE spacious, there’s more than enough room to comfortably cook for a small group. And of course, you do have to sacrifice some grilling area for portability.

While you’re probably not going to have to move the CUBE while it’s hot, it is good to know that the handles stay cool, as Everdure advertises.

Cleaning the Everdure CUBE went quickly and smoothly. The only issue is that the interior nuts and bolts can slow you down a little when wiping down around that hardware.

The Everdure CUBE Portable Charcoal Grill is solidly built, with lightweight steel construction. It’s easy to use, and will produce great results. The grill is lacking a cover for cooking, so it won’t cook as fast as, say, a portable Weber grill.

However, the Everdure CUBE makes up for it with how convenient it is to transport. You can put the food you’ll be grilling into the food storage tray, latch it down, and then carry everything easily by the CUBE’s handles.

If you’re looking for a well-made and stylish portable grill for your Summer adventures, then definitely check out the Everdure CUBE Portable Charcoal Grill. It’s also great to use at home for when you don’t have the room for a full-sized grill. You can place it on any heat-resistant tabletop.

For more information on the Everdure CUBE Portable Charcoal Grill, head to the Everdure website.

Everdure provided a unit for evaluation but had no input into this review. As an Amazon affiliate, I may earn a small commission on qualified purchases.

