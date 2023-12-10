Turtle Beach Professional Gaming Products — For the Gamer on Santa’s Nice List

Looking to make this holiday season extra special for your gamer? Look no further than Turtle Beach’s selection of professional-grade gaming products. With so many options to choose from, I’ve gone ahead and curated a list of my top five picks that are sure to bring a smile to any gamer’s face. My son and I had the pleasure of personally testing each of these products, and we can attest that they’re all worthy of a spot on Santa’s nice list.

ROCCAT Kone Pro Air Gaming Mouse

Price: $49.98

Purchase: Amazon

The first thing I want to say about the ROCCAT Kone Pro is the battery is the best of my mouse collection. I appreciate that the lighting is subtle and not overbearing to the point of distraction (and when you get migraines that is a super nice feature). With the Rapid Charge feature, I can drain the battery and be back up in 10 minutes with another 5 hours of playtime. At a full charge, it lasts for 100+ hours. The relaxed palm grip style is great for those long hours at the computer.

Vulcan II Mini Air Keyboard

Price: $180

Purchase: Amazon

This wireless 65% mini form factor keyboard comes with adaptive lighting for maximum battery life, second-function lay key duplicator technology, smart keys, and onboard storage for up to five profiles. This light and portable keyboard would be a welcome addition to anyone’s desk who is constantly on the move or just wants a minimalistic size keyboard with a punch when it comes to features.

Turtle Beach Atom Controller

Price: $79.95

Purchase: Amazon

For the one-the-go gamer, the Atom Controller is a great portable accessory for any phone. When not in use, the two pieces will fuse together and slip into their bag for protection. It works with GeForce Now, Stadia, GamePass, and more for a wide range of playing options. Before you buy it for the gamer in your life, make sure to find out if they have an Android or iOS device because there is a difference in the controllers.

Turtle Beach 700 G2 Max Headset

Price: $179.94

Purchase: Amazon

Turtle Beach’s Stealth 700 G2 Max is a phenomenal headset. It’s reasonably priced, comfortable, and practical. At $180 you get good audio quality paired with a great mic. The headset itself is friendly to most head sizes and is glasses-friendly. The fact you can also mute and unmute the mic by raising and lowering it is a welcome and convenient feature. The headset comes with its own unique quirk, Superhuman Hearing. At the push of a button the headset changes to amplify more subtle sounds and block out any unnecessary background noise.

Turtle Beach React-R Controller

Price: $39.99

Purchase: Amazon

The React-R is good at its job and is a good deal at $40. As is signature with Turtle Beach, it comes with a Superhuman Hearing button, which amplifies any enemy activity, like movement and reloading, while dialing down ambient noise. The controller also comes with a mute mic button and 2 quick action buttons.

Disclaimer: GeekDad received a review sample.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket

Telegram

Email

Print

