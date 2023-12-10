Crunchy Roll Holiday Gift Guide 2023

Are you struggling to find the perfect gift for the anime lover in your life? Look no further! As the largest anime streaming service in the world, Crunchyroll offers a wide selection of products that will satisfy any fan’s cravings for all things anime. From plushies to t-shirts, manga to Blu-ray sets, the Crunchyroll gift guide has something for everyone. Here are my top five favorite things from the Crunchyroll shop.

Spy x Family – Anya and Bond Mug

Price: $16.99

Purchase: Crunchyroll

Drink your morning coffee (or, in my son’s case, morning cola) in this adorable Spy x Family – Anya and Bond Mug. The high-quality printing ensures that the design will never fade or peel, allowing you to enjoy it for years to come. With a capacity of 11 ounces, this mug is the perfect size for your favorite beverage. The Spy x Family Anya Bond Mug is also microwave and dishwasher-safe, making it a convenient addition to your kitchen. Whether you’re a fan of the Spy x Family manga or just love cute anime merchandise, this mug is sure to give you a great start to your day.

Spy x Family – Blind Acrylic Stand Keychain

Price: $9.95

Purchase: Crunchyroll

I love little things I can put on my desk to express myself, even better when that item can double as a keychain to give me options. The Spy x Family – Blind Acrylic Stand/Keychain checks off both those boxes. Using original illustrations, collect and decorate with all these designs.

This item is shipped blind. You get one keychain for every item ordered. Eight different designs are available.

Suzume Vinyl Soundtrack

Price: $44.99

Purchase: Crunchyroll

The Suzume Vinyl Soundtrack is an absolute must-have for fans of the movie. This soundtrack features a collection of beautiful and emotional tracks that capture the essence of the story perfectly. Each song will transport listeners back to the action and adventure of the anime. The stunning art will make it a lovely addition to any vinyl collection.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Manga

Price: Varies

Purchase: Crunchyroll

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, by Kanehito Yamada and with art by Tsukasa Abe, is what my son calls his “therapy anime.” It’s a fun story about an elf with a life span close to immortality traveling to fulfill the last wishes of her comrades and beginning a new adventure of her own. You can watch the anime on Crunchyroll or read the manga, which is currently on volume 10.

Dr. Stone Senku Ishigami (Re-run) Pop-Up Parade Figure

Price: $35.99

Purchase: Crunchyroll

The brilliant scientist Senku Ishigami, from the hit anime Dr. Stone, is returning with a rerelease of the Pop Up Parade figure. Senku is renowned for his superhuman intelligence and extensive knowledge and is depicted in a serene pose, surviving in the Stone World.

The Pop Up Parade series offers a wide range of affordable figures that are perfect for any collector. They generally stand around 17-18cm in height and feature characters from popular anime and game series.

Disclaimer: GeekDad received a sample of a few items on this list.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket

Telegram

Email

Print

