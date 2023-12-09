The Crosley C72 Record Player Is the Perfect Gift for the Music Lover on Your List

Logistically speaking, record collecting isn’t the easiest hobby to get into. While vinyl media is once again pretty prevalent, tracking down the right record player can still be a chore. Portable, suitcase-style turntables are inexpensive, but the tradeoff is noticeably poorer audio fidelity. Component systems—which typically include everything from the turntable to separate speakers to specialized preamps—sound great, but they have oversized price tags to match.

It’s the in-between area, the sweet spot between quality and cost, where the market is still lacking. With that in mind, Kentucky’s Crosley Radio recently introduced the C72. Taking visual inspiration from the turntables of old, its walnut finish and gold accents look retro, but the sound is wonderfully modern. Perhaps best of all, the C72 is an all-in-one solution, boasting not only robust Bluetooth capabilities but a pair of 60-watt stereo speakers to boot.

Setup

The C72 comes complete in a single box, with all the parts safely padded and properly identified even at first look. With everything unpacked, setup is quick and relatively painless.

Step one, as ever, is attaching the cover to the hinge. This will protect the turntable and your precious albums during play as well as keep things nice and dust-free when you’re not listening.

From there you’ll remove the tie-wrap from the tonearm—it’s of beautiful carbon fiber construction, meaning it is nicely durable but without unnecessary weight—and remove any leftover packing materials from around the central turntable hub. This is where the rubber hits the road, as you’ll need to stretch the drive belt, which is already wound around the hub, over the motor pulley. Keeping it free of twists and snags ensures smooth, steady play for all your vinyl. But we can’t do that without first installing the platter.

I would describe the C72’s turntable platter as, well, substantial. Its hefty, solid metal construction really surprised me, and it wasn’t until I placed it onto the turntable spindle that I fully realized what an admirable job Crosley had done with regard to component quality. Those concerned about undue friction between their records and this massive platter fear not—Crosley also includes a rubberized slip mat that provides a nice cushion.

If you have plans to integrate the C72 into an existing setup, you’ll be pleased to find both stereo RCA jacks and a Phono\Line switch to accommodate your powered speakers. To take advantage of the bundled passive 60-watt speakers, though, one simply needs to secure the included speaker wires in the spring clip terminals (on the backs of both the speakers and the turntable itself) and keep the switch in the Line position.

At this point, you’ll connect the power jack to the unit, plug it in, and you’re almost ready to go. All that’s left is the quick but crucial setup of the tonearm counterweight and the anti-skate weight. Proper configuration of these will give you just the right amount of stylus pressure to get the optimum response from your records while also offsetting the skating force that naturally pulls the tonearm toward the center of a spinning disc.

To begin, just take off the stylus protector from the already-installed cartridge. Release and move the tonearm away from the rest and place it beside (not on) the platter. Twist on the included counterweight, stopping when the stylus hovers freely, parallel to the platter. Lock the tonearm back into the clip, and, while holding the counterweight steady, rotate the downforce scale dial until the zero lines up with the mark atop the tonearm.

Now you’ll need to rotate the entire counterweight to match the downforce recommended for your stylus. The pre-installed Audio-Technica cartridge requires 3.5g of pressure, and one full counterclockwise turn of the counterweight equals 2g of pressure. I found it easiest to give it two full twists, and then make a quick quarter-clockwise turn to remove that extra .5g. Set the anti-skate weight to match that of the counterweight—again, that’s 3.5g—and your C72 is ready for action.

Operation

The Crosley C72 takes a minimalist approach to its control interface. With the power switch on the back, up front you’ll simply find a volume knob, 45 and 33 RPM buttons, and a multipurpose mode button. With the power on, press the Mode button to select Phono mode, choose the required speed (you’ll likely need to use the included 45 adapter to play your 45 records), and release and lift the tonearm with the Cue Lever. Then, move the tonearm to the desired location and use the Cue Lever to slowly lower it to your spinning record.

To play media via Bluetooth, press the Mode button to select Bluetooth, turn on Bluetooth on your source device, and connect to “Crosley C72A.” A confirmation sound will play once it’s connected, and the function indicator light (next to the Mode selector) will turn blue.

Impressions and Recommendation

Crosley’s C72 has become the new turntable of choice in my home. The retro ’70s aesthetic actually works great with my other décor—I live in an older house—and the carbon fiber tonearm, big ol’ belt-driven platter, and Audio-Technica stylus provide a smooth, consistent sound. The Bluetooth feature is nice, and it’s often easier than connecting one of my many Amazon Echo units to my phone for proper playback.

In fact, my only real knock against the C72 is that the bundled speakers can sound a bit tinny, especially when playing older albums. (Slade’s Keep Your Hands Off My Power Supply, which is, admittedly, mixed kind of hot, sounds particularly trebly.) Still, even that minor complaint comes with a couple of caveats.

First, newer, 180-gram pressings, which are obviously thicker and less likely to distort over time, sound great; it’s just my oldest vintage vinyl that sometimes comes through a bit thin. Second, and I cannot stress this enough, the fact that Crosley includes speakers of any description at the sub-$300 price point—the C72 retails for $299.95—is practically a miracle unto itself! If they sound a little thin with a small selection of the albums in a collection, well, that’s a small price to pay for… such a small price… to pay.

In summation, the C72 is a great value, boasting impressive turntable components, added Bluetooth functionality, and a pair of speakers all in one tidy package. As someone who loves to give (and receive) music around the holidays, it’s a great choice for music lovers, burgeoning record collectors, and fans of retro-modern electronics alike.

Review materials provided by Crosley. This post contains affiliate links. Keep Your Hands Off My Power Supply is still a certified Slade banger!

