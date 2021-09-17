Review: ‘Artie and the Wolf Moon’ — A Late Bloomer

Artie and the Wolf Moon – Olivia Stephens (Author, Artist, Cover Artist)

Artie is a very likable character. She loves old-fashioned photography. She has a great attitude towards bullying and puts on a brave face for everything, and from living with her mom and feeling totally alone to the loss of her father… everything starts out kind of normal enough.

It is a great feat for Olivia Stephens that we begin by anticipating werewolves at every turn and that everything unfolds naturally from the moment Artie spots her mom changing in front of her.

Artie Irvin comes from a line of werewolves, and now that she is starting to display wolf-like abilities… everything starts to unravel.

Like that her father was not a werewolf. That she has a whole bunch of relatives she had never heard of before, all werewolves. That there are scarier things out there, things you cannot kill, things that want to kill you: vampires.

When her mom decides to introduce her to her family, Artie thrives within her new community, and even develops a crush on her new friend Maya (which maybe I felt a bit forced, but don′t mind me).

Fast-paced, nicely illustrated, and with some plot twists that will keep you guessing, this werewolf graphic novel feels both attractive and welcoming. I think that the visuals are perfect (albeit the colors in my copy seemed a bit muddy), with many scenes meant to be seen under the moonlight.

Artie and the Wolf Moon is available on September 07, 2021.

Publisher: Graphic Universe (Tm)

Publish Date: September 07, 2021

Pages: 256

Type: Paperback

EAN/UPC: 9781728420202

BISAC Categories: Comics & Graphic Novels – Paranormal Monsters LGBT

People & Places – United States – African-American

Featured image by Olivia Stephens, all images belong to Graphic Universe

