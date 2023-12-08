‘Science Fair: The Series’ Comes to NatGeo and Disney+

When people think of school competitions, they often think of football or basketball games, or even band and choir competitions. However, while students do compete in athletic and performing arts competitions, many students compete in a variety of events where they compete academically. The traditional science projects students have created for decades for elementary, middle, and high schools have now become an international event. A new show on National Geographic TV and Disney+ shines new light on the high-stakes competition in Science Fair: The Series.

What Is Science Fair: The Series?

Inspired by the Sundance Festival favorite and SXSW Audience Award-winning documentary directed by Cristina Costantini and Darren Foster, Science Fair: The Series showcases students working to solve the world’s most complex and pressing issues using science while competing for a coveted spot at the International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF), the most competitive science fair on the planet. The series follows competing students in their relentless pursuit of excellence as they tackle contemporary topics in various areas of science: teen suicide prevention, wound care monitoring systems, high-efficiency alternatives to induction motors, and more. The series also follows the families and teachers, including Science Fair fan-favorite Dr. Serena McCalla, as they support and push their students along the way. It’s an inspiring, character-driven coming-of-age story playing out on a global stage where students push themselves to the limit but never miss an opportunity to uplift one another. The series premieres on National Geographic TV on Sunday, December 10th, and begins streaming on Disney+ on Friday, December 15th. Let’s take a look at the three episodes in this series.

“The Games Begin”

Students from around the world begin an intense journey to qualify for ISEF. In Zimbabwe, Memory yearns to make life better for her fellow countrymen through sustainable fuel production. Pressure mounts in New York where Natasha explores ways to predict adolescent suicide in hopes of preventing it. Robert experiments with electric motors on his family farm in Florida.

“Judgement Day”

The qualifying science fair season begins in Monte Vista, CO, where Chloe, Marissa, and Carlos hope their projects will win them a ticket to ISEF and give them a chance to explore the world beyond their potato-farming town. In San Juan, PR, Endrick and Savdiel hope a life-saving device inspired by a family tragedy will be their key to ISEF.

“The Big Dance”

Welcome to ISEF, the International Science and Engineering Fair. More than 30 million students from around the globe have competed to be one of the nearly 2,000 high schoolers in this room. These are the brightest teenage minds in the world, and every single one of them wants to be named Best in Fair. But who will make it?

Why You Should See Science Fair: The Series

Education has been a hot topic for the past several years, as it appears students are less proficient academically than previously. While it seems like the nation is in an educational crisis, there are a lot of great things going on that are rarely reported. As a high school teacher, I see problems. Yet I also see students doing amazing things. I have had the opportunity to coach Academic Decathlon for over 20 years and have taken teams to the California state competition and even had students compete and medal in the United States Academic Decathlon competition. These students not only have a full load of classes but study additional subjects on their own as an extracurricular activity. There are many other competitions students participate in as well. I was excited to see Science Fair: The Series bring this to light in a television series.

The first two episodes follow groups of students as they work on their science projects and vie for the chance to get to the International Science and Engineering Fair in Atlanta, Georgia. I am amazed at these students. They have all selected problems that affect people and the world today and use science and engineering to create solutions. I can’t believe these students are only in high school. Not only does the series over the academics but also the personal side of the competition as there are both highs and lows for the students. Yet to see them persevere through trials and long hours of research and work is quite rewarding. I really enjoyed watching the three-episode series and highly recommend Science Fair: The Series.

Be sure to watch Science Fair: The Series when it premieres on National Geographic TV on Sunday, December 10th, and begins streaming on Disney+ on Friday, December 15th.

Here is a trailer from Science Fair: The Series.

