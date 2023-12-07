Celebrate National Ugly Sweater Day With UglyChristmasSweaters.com

Welcome to the world of ugly Christmas sweaters! December 15th is National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day and UglyChristmasSweaters.com has an incredible selection of tacky, festive, and entertaining sweaters that are sure to make you the life of the party. Whether you’re looking for a sweater with flashing lights, Santa riding a dinosaur with a sword, or a wearable game, they’ve got you covered. Today, we are going to look at my top five favorite designs that are sure to win you recognition in this year’s ugly sweater contest.

Merry X-Mas The Grinch Movie Sweater, $63.95 – This was my first pick as a sweater for myself. I enjoy The Grinch with Jim Carrey and this sweater looks like it was taken right off the movie screen. The battery pack sits in an elastic holder on the inside of the sweater and the batteries are replaceable. Requires (2) CR2032 batteries (not included). Ghostbusters LED Light-Up Ugly Christmas Sweater, $59.95 – My husband’s first pick was the Ghostbusters light-up sweater. The neat thing about this one is the battery pack has a little pocket to sit in. Requires (2) CR2032 batteries (not included). 3D Triceratops Dinosaur Ugly Christmas Sweater, $59.95 – Nothing says RAWR like a 3d triceratops coming out of your mid-section. The 3D Triceratops sweater comes with its own emotional support plushy that comes out of the front and the back. If you are more of a T-Rex fan, check out the T-Rex variation. TMNT Ring Toss Sweater, $69.95 – Cowabunga (or BOOYAKASHA, depending on your generation)! The TMNT Ring Toss Sweater is sure to entertain and make you a walking game. Have more than one favorite Turtle? Don’t worry, the masks are interchangeable. The sleeves have pockets to hold the (4) red rings and (4) green rings for a party of fun. T-Rex Santa Hat 3D Flappy Present Ugly Christmas Sweater, $69.95 – For some, shaking presents is a fun tradition and this sweater captures that in 10 fold. With a small pump in the right sleeve, you too can shake the present being held by the T-Rex. Can you figure out what he’s getting?

Disclaimer: GeekDad received a review sample.

