Review – Green Arrow #7: What Few Remain

Green Arrow #7 – Joshua Williamson, Writer; Carmine Di Giandomenico, Trevor Hairsine, Artists; Romulo Fajardo Jr, Colorist

Ray – 9/10

Ray: It’s good news for just about everyone in this issue—characters and creative team! This excellent book has been promoted to an ongoing, the second time it’s been extended, and it’s not hard to see why given how ambitious its plot is. Oliver Queen spent the first six issues of this run ping-ponging between time and space before finally facing off against a twisted version of Merlyn. He’s back on Earth now, with a new mission—to find Roy, who disappeared while investigating Amanda Waller—and he’s ready to get the band back together. There’s just one problem—there is no band, not anymore. No one told Ollie that the Justice League had disbanded, and he spends much of the issue catching up with people and finding out why. Some, like Wonder Woman and Superman, have good explanations. Others, like Batman, are deep in their own crises. Then there’s Black Adam’s hilarious one-panel cameo.

Of course, there’s one relationship that always meant more to Ollie than most—Hal Jordan—and it’s great to see these two get to sort things out after how Hal’s “Cameo” went in the previous arc. Williamson nicely bounces off what Adams has been doing with Hal in his own book, as the two old friends discuss the unlikely places they found themselves in. But it’s clear that Ollie isn’t going to have the League to back him up going forward, so he and Connor Hawke double down on their newfound father-son bond for the mission to rescue Roy. The problem is, one of Ollie’s deadliest enemies is lurking right around the corner—with a distinctive sound. This book is doing an amazing job of digging deep into the long lore that has built the Arrow family while also making it an engaging story that can bring in new readers. And if I wasn’t already excited, one of my favorite obscure characters is returning soon!

