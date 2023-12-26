Review – The Sandman Universe Nightmare Country: The Glass House #6 – The Judgment of Dreams

The Sandman Universe – Nightmare Country: The Glass House #6 – James Tynion IV, Writer; Lisandro Estherren, Artist; Patricio Delpeche, Colorist

Ray – 9.5/10

Ray: James Tynion IV walked away from most company comics to launch a wildly impressive creator-owned career a few years back, but this book has been an exception. After all, who wouldn’t want to play in the playground of Neil Gaiman’s most famous creations? This series is in its second miniseries, pulling off the near-impossible task of turning one of Gaiman’s most terrifying creations, the Corinthian, into a protagonist. After all, he is a horror-show with teeth for eyes, but under Tynion’s pen he’s become a fascinating force of nature paired with the unfortunate Madison Flynn (now in the body of a cat) as they try to stay one step ahead of the murderous Teague and his partnership with the demon Azazel—known as the Lord of Pain. But now, the chase is over, and Daniel has decided to intervene personally—pulling the entire cast into the land of the Dreaming for a final judgment.

Tynion has wisely kept both Daniel and the Dreaming at arm’s length for most of this series, making their appearance a special event. So when they actually show up, it counts—and Daniel has a presence here that really works for the character. Tynion built a unique cast here, and he manages to give most characters a compelling send-off as this series wraps up—but it’s not quite over, as a third chapter will be coming in 2024. That makes a lot of characters’ fates seem less than final—particularly the Corinthian’s. And as we end the issue with a cliffhanger, we’re reintroduced to our main villains, and Tynion reminds us why he might just be the best horror writer in comics. Gaiman’s world can be terrifying when written right, and this is probably the most compelling use of it since the Sandman Universe line began. It’s also a great possible send-off to Tynion’s time at DC.

