Review – Amazons Attack #3: Days of Discord

Amazons Attack #3 – Josie Campbell, Writer; Vasco Georgiev, Artist; Alex Guimaraes, Colorist

Ray – 9/10

Ray: While Tom King’s Wonder Woman pits Diana against the U.S. government, this series focuses more on how the new anti-Amazon regime affects the other Amazons and their allies. After barely escaping an ambush caused by the Apples of Discord last issue, the Amazons (plus Mary Marvel and Hoppy) are on the run and have returned to the Amazon—where they made the disturbing discovery that the Esquecida seem to have been burned out of their home. This causes some significant splits in the group, with Yara and Mary both heading off to do their own things while Faruka and Nubia investigate where the dispossessed Amazons have gone. The reveal of a secret Amazon refugee camp in Greece is very interesting, and the shots we see of how the affected Amazons have been treated are very emotional. It’s clear Campbell has some important things to say about the parallels to real life here.

But while this is a tie-in to King’s Wonder Woman, it also serves as a sequel to Campbell’s last Mary Marvel miniseries, which saw the heroine go up against the daughter of Doctor Sivana. That twisted enemy now plays a key role in the plot to use Eris’ apples to manipulate people—but maybe not in the way Mary thought at first. The final page of the issue has a huge twist that not only provides a disturbing visual, but hints at just how powerful the larger villain is. This issue is a little darker than the last two, with not all that much Hoppy (although his caustic relationship with Faruka is always a welcome addition to this book). But so far it seems to be avoiding the pitfall of so many tie-in comics. Not only does it feel relevant to the main story, but it feels like it’s revealing key details from the story that we can’t find anywhere else. Hopefully this is just the start of what Campbell has planned for the DCU.

