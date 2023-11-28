Review – The Flash #3: Beyond the Speed Force

The Flash #3 – Si Spurrier, Writer; Mike Deodato Jr, Artist; Trish Mulvihill, Colorist

Ray – 8.5/10

Ray: This series started out in the strangest way possible, throwing Wally West into a new world of body horror and time distortion as his family seemed to fall apart around him. But three issues in, it seems to be finding its footing as a much odder Flash run that still feels like it’s true to the character. Wally has been investigating the other side of the Speed Force, discovered by accident, which seems to contain bizarre cosmic beings that control his power and have been affecting others—and even tearing some unfortunate people apart. Mister Terrific isn’t much help, as this concept is out of his science-based wheelhouse, and so Wally turns to Max Mercury—the zen master of speed. Max, of course, is much more preoccupied with keeping Bart from poking the cosmic speed horror. Amid all the darker concepts here, it is good to see the Flash family feeling more like their ’90s self.

I am a little surprised to see that Wally’s family isn’t directly involved in this issue—Linda, Irey, and Jai’s troubles are mentioned, but they’re not seen. However, as Max and Wally explore the other side of the Speed Force, they encounter a mysterious being who taunts Wally with his failings as a husband, a father, and a mentor. I’m not sure all of this really matches up with how the character was portrayed, especially in Jeremy Adams’ run. However, I am starting to get the groove of what Spurrier is going for, as we delve into a dark and disturbing world where the forces that make the Flash what he is can also rip apart people and distort time. The visuals by Deodato are some of the best of his career, surprisingly well-suited to cosmic horror. I’m still not sure if this run is going to 100% click, but this issue had some of the best moments in the series—especially in the gut-punch of a cliffhanger.

