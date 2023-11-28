Review – Amazons Attack #2: Escape Bunny

Amazons Attack #2 – Josie Campbell, Writer; Vasco Georgiev, Artist; Alex Guimaraes, Colorist

Ray – 8.5/10

Ray: While Tom King’s Wonder Woman goes in tight on Diana and her new rival as they deal with the new fascist takeover of the U.S. and an anti-Amazon militia, this tie-in book covers a lot of the things he doesn’t have room for. Nubia, Faruka, Yara Flor, and Mary Marvel (with Hoppy in tow) all find themselves framed as Amazon terrorists, and an opening segment shows a discussion on political TV that finds Veronica Cale returning to end her past truce with Diana and propagandize against the Amazons. This leaves the four heroes on the run, hunted by the government and trying to get back to the Amazon to seek help from the Oracle of the Esquecida. But there’s just one problem—the only teleporter of the group is Hoppy, and his magical powers aren’t exactly up to snuff after the attack. So that means it’s operation restore-the-bunny—with guns-a-blazing.

Faruka and Hoppy make a hilarious team-up, as it turns out that like many pets, Hoppy is very specific about what he eats and is not willing to compromise his ethics. Meanwhile, a mysterious figure shows up to throw a little discord into the mix—literally. He throws some of the apples of Discord into the battlefield and causes characters to view disturbing visuals and turn on each other. Nubia gets the worst of this, being confronted with a horrible phantasm of Hippolyta taunting her for her failures. This is a fairly compelling issue because it gives interesting spotlights to each of the four leads, although it does at times feel like they’re killing time before the big escape and the reveal at the end of the issue. Overall, while I’m not sure that a second book for King’s story was needed, Campbell is able to follow up on her Mary Marvel mini compellingly and set up a strong cliffhanger for next issue.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket

Telegram

Email

Print

