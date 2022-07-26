Review – Aquamen #6: Requiem

Aquamen #6 – Brandon Thomas/Chuck Brown, Writers; Max Raynor, Artist; Adriano Lucas, Colorist

Ray – 9/10

Ray: I would have gladly read multiple arcs of this title, but alas, events have intervened. With Dark Crisis in full swing, there aren’t going to be two Aquamen around anymore—but before then, the writing team has to wrap up a lot of subplots from the previous five issues. This could have been clumsy, as so many quick wrap-ups are, but instead all the plots are nicely balanced. The forces of Atlantis have successfully halted the invasion of the sleeper cells, but they’ve still been blamed for many terror attacks—and the world wants revenge. With Steve Trevor making an impassioned speech against war, the UN’s most powerful nations gather to discuss what action to take—seemingly unaware that they may be unleashing forces they can’t put back in the bottle. And in Atlantis, everyone from leaders to schoolchildren wait for their fates to be determined in scenes very reminiscent of the Cold War.

Just about every major character gets a spotlight in this issue, but Black Manta has got to have the most interesting character arc. His relationship with his son has certainly improved, but not without effort—this is one of the best depictions I’ve seen about just how much WORK it must be for someone who was a villain for so long to try to turn over a new leaf. Mera discovers new uses for her powers, Arthur finally reckons with Atlantis’ violent past, and other characters finally find peace. But we all know what’s coming in the background, and when the news breaks, it’s delivered in a truly devastating fashion. Several panels are wordless, and Max Raynor brilliantly lets the emotions do all the work. This is the first of the major books to actually show the character’s loss in real time—the other franchises have not caught up with Dark Crisis yet—and it delivers the tribute Arthur Curry deserves as his story ends for now.

