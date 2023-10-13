What on Earth: ‘Evolution’ — A Book Review

It’s been a while since I’ve reviewed a book by publisher What on Earth, and some time since I reviewed a book about evolution. It’s a happy alignment then that my next book is for both: Evolution by Sarah Darwin and Eva Maria Sadowski from What on Earth books.

What Is What on Earth: Evolution?

Sarah Darwin is a botanist AND the great-great-grandaughter of Charles Darwin. Whilst being a relative of one of the greatest scientists that ever lived doesn’t necessarily predispose you to be able to write a decent book on the subject, I guess it doesn’t hurt either! Whether it be a genetic imperative, being nurtured in Darwin’s shadow, or something else entirely, Sarah Darwin and her co-author, palaeobotanist Eva Maris Sadowski, have written a fascinating and accessible book to help explain the wonders of the Theory of Evolution. Their text is married to the beautiful pictures of Olga Baumert to deliver a wonderful reading experience.

Evolution opens with a description of what evolution is and who the scientists were that helped Darwin and Alfred Russell Wallace develop their theories. After putting the theory into context and explaining its basic concepts, the book then moves into the main meat of its topic.

This is essentially a timeline of life on Earth, with an infographic running across the bottom of each page that details the planet’s geological eras. It starts with the Hadean eon, 4.6-4.0 billion years ago, running up to the quaternary period. The timeline takes in all the eras that you’d expect it to like the Triassic and Jurassic, whilst also name-checking a few I’d never heard of, such as the Ordovician and the Palaeogene. It also gave pause for thought. The Quaternary period runs from 2.58 million years ago up to the present day. The history of humanity truly is but a speck on the geological timeline.

We move through the book following that timeline, learning how life evolved during a particular era or period. As we go through, Evolution outlines the changes in the climate and conditions that spurred on life, as well as the challenges that may have caused adaptations. Interspersed throughout the timeline is the occasional double-page spread that examines a topic important to the understanding of evolution, such as the discovery of fossils.

Each page is broken down into a number of sections but also includes additional text boxes that highlight other important facts and features of the subject. Most notable are the “pioneering people” boxes which highlight key scientists, what they discovered, and how it contributed to the wider knowledge base.

Rather inevitably, the book closes out with the arrival of humanity and our impact on the planet. It then looks forward to what might happen in the future and the possible (probable) impacts of climate change.

The final pages might be the most interesting of all (especially if you’re a map and flow chart geek). There’s a “Tree of Life” that charts the evolution of all living things from LUCA (Last Universal Common Ancestor) onwards. The world map that places each of the species mentioned in the book is fascinating too.

At the very end of Evolution is a glossary, a comprehensive index, and a list of sources.

Why Read What on Earth: Evolution?

This is a great introduction to evolution, the history of how the theory was developed, and how layers and layers of science support it. Unlike a lot of similar books, it doesn’t just focus on the contribution of Darwin, it also brings in lots of other scientists who have added to the evolutionary knowledge tree.

The information is laid out very well. I loved the timeline tying everything together and propelling readers along the history of life on Earth. The text is clear, concise, and informative. The subject headings drag you in and keep you reading. I only really know the basics of evolution and I learned a lot from reading this book—not only about the natural world but also about some of the amazing science that has been carried out over the last 200 years and the scientists who were behind it all.

If you’re looking for a great book to introduce a child—aged around nine upwards—to the subject of evolution you should definitely consider starting here. It’s perfect for any library, whether that be at home, school, or in the public domain. Highly recommended!

