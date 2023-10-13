‘Filled With Fright’ Takes ‘Disney Villainous’ to Halloween Town

When Disney Villainous was originally released in 2018, players took on the roles of villains from Disney movies. Since the original six villains, fifteen more were added in expansions for a total of 21 villains. Most recently, in order to provide an entry into the series as well as celebrate the Disney 100 anniversary, Disney Villainous: Introduction to Evil was released. Now in time for Halloween, a 22nd villain has been added in Filled With Fright: Oogie Boogie from The Nightmare Before Christmas.

What Is Disney Villainous: Filled With Fright?

Disney Villainous: Filled With Fright is a one-villain expansion to the Disney Villainous series. This card-based game lets 2-4 players, ages 10 and up compete against each other as infamous Disney villains. Unlike the previous expansions, which could be played alone since they game with three villains each, Disney Villainous: Filled With Fright must be played with one of the starter games or an expansion. It is currently available from your local or online game retailer as well as from Amazon. Disney Villainous: Filled With Fright was designed by Michael Mulvihill and published by Ravensburger.

Disney Villainous: Filled With Fright Components

Here is what comes in the box:

1 Oogie Boogie villain mover

2 Dice

1 Realm

30 Villain cards

15 Fate cards

10 Tokens

1 Villain guide

1 Reference card

Each villain in the Disney Villainous series has their own unique, stylized mover to show the location of the villain in their realm. Oogie Boogie is no exception with a mover designed with the look of the villain himself. Disney Villainous: Filled With Fright also comes with two sculpted dice, a first for the series, which players use along with their cards to provide a bit of randomness representative of Oogie Boogie from the movie. The game also includes some two-sided tokens used to represent +1 and -1 for values on cards.

The realm is an individual game board for each villain. Oogie Boogie’s realm is divided into four locations: Halloween Town, Trio’s Treehouse, the Graveyard, and Oogie Boogie’s Lair. The realm also lists Oogie Boogie’s objective.

Villain cards are what you use to take control of your realm and work towards your objective. There are five types of villain cards in Disney Villainous: Filled With Fright. Allies are characters who help you and can attack heroes that other villains may play in your realm. The number in the bottom left corner is their strength. An Item can also be placed in your realm and provides lasting effects. Effect and Condition cards are played immediately and then discarded. The number in the upper left corner of a villain card is the cost you must pay in power in order to use that card. Oogie Boogie has a new type of card: Cheat. After rolling dice, this lets the player reroll one die to try to get a better result.

Fate cards are unique to each villain and are played against you by other villains. Effect and item cards function similarly to those types of villain cards. Hero cards are similar to ally cards in that they represent characters. However, unlike allies, heroes are trying to prevent you from achieving your objective. They also have a power number in the lower left corner. Oogie Boogie’s fate deck also includes a Prisoner fate card representing Sandy Claws.

Oogie Boogie’s villain guide explains in greater detail how he can win the game. It also offers tips to help you win and descriptions of how some of the cards in the villain deck work or interact with other cards. It is a good idea to read through the villain guide before you start playing. There is also a QR code on the back with a link to a quick video on how to play that specific villain. The reference cards provide useful reminders to use during play. One side lists all the action symbols from the realm boards and explains each action. The opposite side lists the objective for Oogie Boogie to win.

How to Play as Oogie Boogie

If you would like to know how to play Disney Villainous, check out my review of Disney Villainous: Introduction to Evil. In this article, I will focus on how to play as Ooogie Boogie, since he has some new and unique game mechanics as compared to other villains.

The Goal

The goal for Ooogie Boogie is to lure Jack Skellington to Oogie Boogie’s lair where you must defeat Jack.

Setup

In addition to the normal setup for a villain, the player places the Sandy Claws fate card above the Oogie Boogie’s Lair space on the realm and then places the two dice to the right of the realm.

Gameplay

Oogie Boogie must play Imposter Sandy Claws effect cards next to Sandy Claws and use his Allies to defeat the Heroes from the fate deck. Once you have four Imposter Sandy Claws cards in play next to Sandy Claws, remove Sandy Claws from the game and place the Imposter Sandy Claws cards into the discard pile. Then find the Jack Skellington hero card from the fate deck and place him at Oogie Boogie’s Lair. The player must then use Allies to defeat Jack.

Game End

Ooogie Boogie wins as soon as the player defeats Jack Skellington.

Why You Should Play Disney Villainous: Filled With Fright

I am a big fan of the Disney Villainous series. I really like how each villain not only has their own unique objectives to win, but that they inhabit the realm of their movie. In addition, the gameplay for each villain also fits their style. Filled With Fright is no exception. Oogie Boogie has villain cards that really work well together. Each of the trio not only benefits each other but also provides a unique benefit to Oogie Boogie as well. Their initial strength is 2. However, if you have two of them in the realm, their power each goes up to 3. Have all three of them and each of their power goes to 4. Usually, when you play a vanquished action to defeat a hero, the allies you use are discarded. However, Oogie Boogie has cards that help keep your allies in play, return them to your hand, or pull them out of the discard pile. There are also several cards that use the dice. For example, when you play an Imposter Sandy Claws, you have to roll the dice. If you roll a 7 or higher, then you can place the card. Roll a 6 or lower and you have to discard that Imposter Sandy Claws. There are only six of these in the deck, so you may want to use a Loaded Dice card and cheat to reroll one die to prevent that from happening.

When playing against Oogie Boogie, players want to be sure to use fate cards on this villain. Oogie Boogie can win fairly quickly if not hindered by fate. Many of the fate cards can slow down Oogie Boogie by limiting his movement to only adjacent locations, lowering a die roll by two, or forcing the villain to use his allies to vanquish heroes. If Jack Skellington is played as a fate card before he is lured to the lair, this card acts as an effect that discards an Imposter Sandy Claws. When the Mayor of Halloween Town is defeated, you then reveal fate cards until you find another hero and then play that card.

After playing both as Oogie Boogie as well as against this villain, I really appreciate the synergy between the villain cards. The objective is fairly straightforward, but there are several ways to slow down Oogie Boogie by going after those Imposter Sandy Claws cards and trying to force allies to be discarded before they become strong enough to defeat Jack Skellington. Oogie Boogie wants to cycle through cards quickly to get those four Sandy Claws out and lure Jack to the lair and then focus on defeating the main hero. If you are a fan of the Disney Villainous series, then you will definitely want to add this villain to your collection. If you are just getting into the series, then get one of the other expansions or starter games and add Oogie Boogie for some new variety. I really enjoy playing with Oogie Boogie and recommend Filled With Fright as a great expansion, especially if you like The Nightmare Before Christmas.

For more information, visit the Disney Villainous: Filled With Fright webpage! Also check out all of the other Disney Villainous games and expansions at the Ravensburger store on Amazon.

Click here to see all our tabletop game reviews.

To subscribe to GeekDad’s tabletop gaming coverage, please copy this link and add it to your RSS reader.

Disclosure: GeekDad received a copy of this game for review purposes.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket

Telegram

Email

Print

