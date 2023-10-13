Explore the World of ‘Demon Slayer’ in Two New Books From Viz Media

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (both the anime and the source manga) continues to be at the forefront of the cultural zeitgeist for cartoon lovers and American otaku alike. Its fantastical take on Taishō-era Japan, where a secret society of specially trained warriors protects the populace from supernatural threats, struck an instant chord, with fan art and cosplay and nigh-universal accolades peppering the digital sphere since its English debut in the late twenty-teens.

Obviously, it’s gone on to become one of the reigning properties of the 2020s, and, while it lacks some of the unabashed gore of its contemporaries like Chainsaw Man and tends to provide a slightly more hopeful view of the human condition than can be found in the works of seminal horror mangaka Junji Ito, it’s still a pitch-perfect world to immerse yourself in this Halloween season.

Whether you’re an old hand or a brand-new member of the fandom, Viz Media, Demon Slayer’s stalwart English-language publisher, has recently released a pair of gorgeous new volumes to broaden your grasp of and appreciation for the franchise and its iconic characters.

Despite the fact that the original 23-volume manga run ended back in 2020, Demon Slayer endures due in no small part to its spectacular world-building. Even those of us without any direct cultural ties to early-20th-century Japan can appreciate the dichotomy of the classical and the modern, not to mention the inspired interplay of its historical and fantasy elements. Corps Records is an exquisite compilation of character studies, story beats, and even some hidden insights all in a single manga-style tome.

At 256 pages, it ably walks the line between concise and exhaustive, opening with the full-color “Demon Slayer: 100 Legendary Scenes” section to help set the stage before transitioning to the more traditional black-and-white manga style for the remainder of the book. Much of the first half is the “Demon Slayer Corps Guide,” explaining the leadership structure of the titular Corps as well as its major players, their special techniques (such as Breathing Styles), and their most important exploits, even down to examining their family trees.

If you’re a fan *cough* like me *cough* who tends to confuse the various high-ranking Hashira and their disciplines, this section is exactly what you’re looking for. It’s followed by equally helpful chapters devoted to the relationships among the Hashira, the Corps’ various allies, and some further familial documentation for the swordsman of the first Breathing Style, Yoriichi Tsugikuni.

The latter half of the book transitions to the equally fascinating “Demon Guide,” which goes so far as to include not just strengths, weaknesses, and combat abilities but specific notes on biology and character motivations. It then begins to wrap up with “Interlude Theatre,” basically some comedy panels from creator Koyoharu Gotouge, which fits nicely with the lighter tone of tales of our characters and their descendants in the age after the defeat of Muzan and the demon menace that close the book.

For fans of the more colorful anime exploits of our heroes (and demons), The Art of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is sure to please. This oversized 8.25×11.75-inch paperback comes in at a solid 160 pages of lush art spreads. Its first half is devoted to larger-form pieces, “Key Visuals” and “Promotional Illustrations,” several that will no doubt be familiar alongside a number of new—or, at least, new-to-me—pieces.

The book’s second half is mostly devoted to smaller works, including key character art, special pieces from theatrical events, and even a handful of seasonal illustrations (my personal favorite). It closes with a selection of art from games and other collaborations, animation production pieces, and various Blu-ray, DVD, and CD cover art.

While this coffee-table-style book obviously deserves some space on your media shelf or… y’know, your coffee table, it’s also a veritable godsend for fans wishing to explore anime art to hone their own technique or simply to inspire those around them. Personally, my copy is about to be gifted to a friend, a tattoo artist specializing in manga and anime tattoos. I know she (and her other clients) will appreciate having such an outstanding resource for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba pieces.

Review materials provided by Viz Media. This post contains affiliate links. I still refer to Inosuke Hashibira as “Boar’s Head Premium Deli Meats and Cheeses.”

