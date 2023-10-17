Review – Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong #1 – Enter the Monsterverse

Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong #1 – Brian Buccellato, Writer; Christian Duce, Artist; Luis Guerrero, Colorist

Ray: This might be the most ambitious crossover comic in DC history, crossing over all the top heroes and villains of the DCU with the entire Legendary Monsterverse, and sending the biggest kaijus out there into the heart of Metropolis. But aside from a brief flash-forward, we don’t actually get much of that this issue. Instead, this is a pretty solid period piece comic set in the past of the League, as Superman is getting ready to propose to Lois Lane. Everyone knows about it, with Supergirl planning to fill in on the League so the happy couple can have some time off, and everyone has their piece to say. Flash is supportive, Batman is concerned, and Hal Jordan lives up to his reputation as the Maverick of the League with some outdated commentary. But before the big moment can happen, the League has to contend with a bigger problem—the Legion of Doom attempting to rob the Fortress of Solitude.

This Legion of Doom is the best part of the issue—coming off less like an unbeatable team of villains as a bickering family. Toyman is the clear scapegoat of the group, Cheetah is getting increasingly impatient, Grodd has his own agenda, and Captain Cold is in charge of the running commentary. Only really Luthor unites them, and his plan to steal the Mother Box from the Fortress seems to be going well—until a misstep by Toyman leaves them flying through dimensions and coming out on Skull Island, where Grodd encounters Kong and immediately thinks he must be the God of Gorillas, and Toyman develops a plan for the other kaijus that seem to be circling the world. This isn’t any sort of essential, groundbreaking story, but it’s basically exactly what I’d expect a book with this title to read like. Bring on the actual showdown of superheroes vs. kaiju next month!

