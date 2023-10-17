Review – Titans #4: No Safer Place

Titans #4 – Tom Taylor, Writer; Nicola Scott, Artist; Annette Kwok, Colorist

Ray – 9/10

Ray: Tom Taylor is a writer known for dualities, and he can write some of the most optimistic books on the stands—as well as some of the darkest and most horrific. That’s definitely the case with this issue, as the Titans are still reeling from their confrontation with Tempest last issue. Their former teammate had some harsh words for the team and for humanity as a whole, and it stuck with Beast Boy in particular. After a very funny diversion where and Raven foil some petty criminals and hand them a humiliating fate, Beast Boy is re-energized and has a new purpose—and wants the Titans to return to Borneo to try to rebuild the area. The only problem is, they’re not the only ones heading there. Supervillains the Demolition Team are already on the case, tearing the place apart and displacing the locals. And Amanda Waller and Peacemaker are watching, waiting for their next move.

The entire Titans team heads to help the relief effort—with one exception. As the clock ticks down to his moment of death in the future, Wally West is still confined to base and the security is going to be upped significantly. Dick and Victor come up with a plan to have him spend 24 hours in the Titans trophy room—on Mars. Linda is along for the ride, and Tempest stops by to make peace before they depart. There’s just one problem with that—Tempest isn’t Tempest, and he’s about to leave a remnant of his new personality before he goes. Much like last issue, the emergence of this… surprise is one of the most viscerally disturbing things I’ve seen in a comic in a while, and it works as a perfect record-scratch in this compelling story. Taylor has given this team a reason to be together for the first time in a long time, and there’s so much more to this book than just nostalgia now.

