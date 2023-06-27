Review – Superman: Action Comics #1056 – Critical Shutdown

Superman: Action Comics #1056 – Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Dan Jurgens, Dorado Quick, Writers; Rafa Sandoval/Max Raynor, Lee Weeks, Yasmin Flores Montanez, Artists; Matt Herms, Elizabeth Breitweiser, Brad Anderson, Colorists

Ray – 9/10

Ray: This has been a fantastic run, as Phillip Kennedy Johnson brings the cast into a large-scale story while expanding the Superman family to great effect. The addition of the Super-Twins has done a great job of showing where other family members fit in as well. But while the character moments are great, they’re matched by just how dangerous the main villain—the Cyborg Superman—is. His manipulation of Metallo, his torture of the family, and his sadistic obsession make him one of the scariest Superman villains in a long time. While his defeat this issue is a bit fast, it allows Metallo to get a key moment that actually seems to be setting him and his sister up for a longer storyarc. It’s been a long time since Superman had a villain who turned over a new leaf (except maybe Luthor?). This series, like most other ongoings, is taking a two-month break for Knight Terrors, but it’s ending on a high for now.

The Jurgens/Weeks backup finds Jon in peril, as his young partner in escape has turned out to be a sadistic pint-sized dictator who wants to blackmail Superman to help “liberate” her planet from troublesome protestors. As Clark seeks to buy time, Jon desperately tries to signal his father from within a lead-lined cell. Jurgens is probably the most iconic Superman writer—certainly the one who has written him the most—and it’s great to see him in a challenging situation, but I was taken aback by just how dark the villain got here.

The conclusion of the Steel backup, designed to serve as a prequel to Steelworks, oddly comes out after the debut of that book but still manages to nicely set up John Henry for his new role. As he and Mr. Terrific spar and debate the role of Steelworks in Metropolis’ future, it nicely contrasts Holt’s high-intensity style with John’s more blue-collar approach, and also gives Natasha a chance to shine. Overall, this run has been a much-needed spotlight for all the rarely-seen members of Superman’s supporting cast.

