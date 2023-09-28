The Pit Stop: Take It to the Track With the Go Kart Plus Racing Simulator Cockpit From Next Level Racing

Welcome to the Pit Stop! This is an ongoing series where I look at the world of driving games and sim racing.

In a recent installment, I took a look at the Next Level Racing GTLite Cockpit, a foldable metal-frame cockpit compatible with all major wheels and pedals that can be used when gaming on PC, Xbox, and Playstation games. Now, I’m bringing news on Next Level Racing’s latest innovation for the whole family, the Go Kart Plus racing simulator cockpit.

Go Kart Plus Racing Simulator Cockpit

The Go Kart Plus racing simulator cockpit features ergonomic design for families and allows for a wide range of users. It was developed through extensive feedback from professional Go Kart drivers, and was designed for racers of all ages.

The Go Kart Plus racing simulator cockpit comes with unique Go Kart Front & Rear Bumpers and a customizable alphanumerical Sticker Pack, as well as a bespoke Go Kart seat with a premium fabric cover.

The Next Level Racing Go Kart Plus racing simulator cockpit is available starting now, and retails for $599 USD. It can be purchased directly from Next Level Racing, or through several retailers.

You also may have a chance to win a Go Kart Plus racing simulator cockpit of your own! Head to Next Level Racing’s contest page, and use code GEEKDAD for 50 additional entries!

