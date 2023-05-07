The Pit Stop: Test-Driving the Next Level Racing GTLite Cockpit

Welcome to the Pit Stop! This is a new, ongoing series of reviews where I look at the world of driving games and sim racing.
In my last installment, I took a look at the APEX Steering Wheel Stand from GT Omega. Now, I’ll be checking out the GTLite Cockpit from Next Level Racing, which provides not just a way to mount your sim racing equipment, but also includes integrated seating and a host of other features.
Sim Racing Setups
If you love racing in video games, you’re not going to want to stick with a standard game controller. The first step in getting more immersive with your driving games is to pick up a wheel and pedal set.
But it’s not like a steering wheel can simply rest in your lap while you play. It will need to be mounted somewhere. And where you mount it will largely depend on how much money you want to invest and how much room you have.
Most of the readily available consumer steering wheels, like the Logitech G923 I currently use, can be easily mounted onto a desk or table, and then removed once you’re done gaming. The pedal set will sit on the carpet, and hopefully not slide around too much while you brake and accelerate.
The next step up from there is to get a wheel stand. These are standalone metal structures that allow you to bolt a steering wheel, pedal set, and stick shift to the frame. They don’t include a seat, so you can use them along with any couch or chair you may already own.
Following wheel stands, the next level of immersion you will reach is with a racing cockpit. These are similar to a wheel stand, except they also incorporate an attached set for the driver. Cockpits vary somewhat in price, depending on the features and construction. You can often upgrade cockpits as well, with optional features like monitor and keyboard stands.
Finally, you have full-motion racing rigs. These often use racing cockpits at their base but will incorporate all sorts of high-end equipment with the goal of giving the racer the most realistic and immersive experience possible. Full-motion racing rigs are by far the most expensive sim racing setup and can run into the tens, if not hundreds, of thousands of dollars.
What Is the Next Level Racing GTLite Cockpit?
The Next Level Racing GTLite Cockpit is a foldable metal-frame cockpit compatible with all major wheels and pedals and can be used when gaming on PC, Xbox, and Playstation games. It retails for $249.99 and can be purchased directly from Next Level Racing or from the Next Level Racing store on Amazon.
Here are the key features:
- Next Level Racing® Hubs allow for quick adjustments and solid durability
- Adjustable wheel, gear shifter and pedal positions and angle
- Gear Shifter support is included and can be installed on the left or right side
- Seat made with highly-breathable fabric allowing for maximum comfort
- Easy to store and portable
- Hard mounting solutions for wheel, gear shifters, and pedals for rigid racing
- Compatible with all major wheel and pedals and pre-drilled for Logitech®, Thrustmaster®, Fanatec®
Next Level Racing GTLite Cockpit: Unboxing and Assembly
The GTLite cockpit comes semi-assembled, with just a few parts to put together. Here are the main parts of the cockpit:
There’s also a bag containing all the tools that you will need, and more than enough bolts to not only finish assembly but to attach a steering wheel, pedals, and shifter to the cockpit.
One of the tools is a combination hex key wrench and Phillips screwdriver. While it works fine as a wrench, I found I was happier just using my own screwdriver for the few parts that required it.
The included instruction manual is very thorough, with clear illustrations throughout. And for those that desire a little extra help, there are videos on the Next Level Racing website that give tips and tricks on assembling and using the GT Lite.
The assembly overall went swiftly and smoothly:
There are two adjustment hubs, located at the front corners of the seat. These unlock, allowing you to move the attached parts into the position you desire. They are also used when folding the completed GTLite cockpit for storage.
It did take me a bit of trial and error to figure out the hubs, but once I did, they were quick and easy to use.
Finally, there is a plate to mount a gear shift, which can be placed onto either side of the cockpit, depending on if you’re left or right-handed.
I found that it was a very tight fit to get the gear shift plate seated onto the frame. Honestly, it was the only difficult part of the assembly, and I had to work at slowly pressing it down far enough that it could be secured with a bolt. But after about 5 minutes, I had it seated properly.
And here’s what the cockpit looks like fully assembled:
Using the Next Level Racing GTLite Cockpit
There are no specific instructions for mounting a steering wheel and pedals, but that process is fairly intuitive. I had no problem bolting my Logitech G923 steering wheel and pedals to the GTLite cockpit. There are, however, specific instructions for mounting a Logitech shifter, should you have one, as that is not quite as straightforward.
After everything is connected, there are multiple adjustments that can be made to get the cockpit into the optimal position for driving. There are instructions included in the manual, as well as this illustration showing all the different adjustments that can be made:
Once all your adjustments are made, you’ll need to enter the cockpit. The bar that holds the steering wheel pivots, so you can move it out of the way to sit down.
Once you’re seated, you simply pivot the bar back into its housing and clamp it closed.
Again using my girlfriend as a guinea pig, I introduced her to the GTLite cockpit. We fired up Forza Horizon 5 on the Xbox, and away she went.
And of course, I wanted to spend some time racing as well, so I got behind the wheel. It took just a quick moment to loosen the pedal mounting plates and slide the pedals to a position that was better for my height. And then it was time to hit the road.
Next Level Racing GTLite Cockpit — Thoughts
When I first saw pictures of the GTLite, the lightweight, tubular construction had me worried that the cockpit wouldn’t be a very stable platform for racing. I’m happy to say that my fears were completely unfounded. While you may have a little bit of lateral movement in the cockpit, it’s barely noticeable, especially in the heat of a race.
It was easy to get the GTLite cockpit adjusted for my size and height. The attached seat is very comfortable, with plenty of support and some mesh panels to keep you cool on those warmer gaming days. My girlfriend didn’t like the tilt of the seat, as she prefers to sit upright while playing racing games, but I found it to be just about the perfect angle for long sessions of racing.
One of the nice features of the GTLite cockpit is that it easily folds down to a fairly compact size for storage. A lot of people, especially those just dipping their toes into sim racing, don’t have the room or money for a dedicated sim racing cockpit like the GTElite. The GTLite is, as you may guess from the name, very lightweight and effortless to move from room to room, or even to bring to a friend’s house. And it’s designed so you can fold and store it with all your racing gear attached, so you can quickly get set up and back into your games.
I have one tiny nitpick about the GTLite cockpit, which is that I wish they’d included some form of cable organization in the box. While this can certainly be purchased separately, it would have been nice to see it included.
There are a number of accessories you can add to the GTLite cockpit. There is a stand for a single monitor, a triple-monitor stand, a keyboard and mouse stand for PC gamers, and even a flight pack to convert your GTLite cockpit to accommodate all major brands of flight simulator equipment.
The Next Level Racing GTLite is a fantastic investment if you want to get the most out of your sim racing experience but don’t have the room for a dedicated sim racing cockpit. It’s easy to assemble, thanks to the quality manufacturing and easy-to-follow, comprehensive instruction. The comfortable seat will allow you to enjoy long racing sessions, but if you’re middle-aged like me, you may struggle just a bit to get out of the low-slung cockpit. The GTLite cockpit really raises the immersion level well above using a desk or wheel stand to mount your steering wheel. You’ll feel like you’re right in the driver’s seat of your favorite racing sim when you use it.
If you are interested in the Next Level Racing GTLite cockpit, head over to the Next Level Racing website for more information.
