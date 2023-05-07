The Pit Stop: Test-Driving the Next Level Racing GTLite Cockpit

Next Level Racing® Hubs allow for quick adjustments and solid durability

Adjustable wheel, gear shifter and pedal positions and angle

Gear Shifter support is included and can be installed on the left or right side

Seat made with highly-breathable fabric allowing for maximum comfort

Easy to store and portable

Hard mounting solutions for wheel, gear shifters, and pedals for rigid racing

Compatible with all major wheel and pedals and pre-drilled for Logitech®, Thrustmaster®, Fanatec®

Next Level Racing GTLite Cockpit: Unboxing and Assembly

The GTLite cockpit comes semi-assembled, with just a few parts to put together. Here are the main parts of the cockpit:

There’s also a bag containing all the tools that you will need, and more than enough bolts to not only finish assembly but to attach a steering wheel, pedals, and shifter to the cockpit.

One of the tools is a combination hex key wrench and Phillips screwdriver. While it works fine as a wrench, I found I was happier just using my own screwdriver for the few parts that required it.

The included instruction manual is very thorough, with clear illustrations throughout. And for those that desire a little extra help, there are videos on the Next Level Racing website that give tips and tricks on assembling and using the GT Lite.

The assembly overall went swiftly and smoothly:

There are two adjustment hubs, located at the front corners of the seat. These unlock, allowing you to move the attached parts into the position you desire. They are also used when folding the completed GTLite cockpit for storage.

It did take me a bit of trial and error to figure out the hubs, but once I did, they were quick and easy to use.

Finally, there is a plate to mount a gear shift, which can be placed onto either side of the cockpit, depending on if you’re left or right-handed.

I found that it was a very tight fit to get the gear shift plate seated onto the frame. Honestly, it was the only difficult part of the assembly, and I had to work at slowly pressing it down far enough that it could be secured with a bolt. But after about 5 minutes, I had it seated properly.

And here’s what the cockpit looks like fully assembled:

Using the Next Level Racing GTLite Cockpit

There are no specific instructions for mounting a steering wheel and pedals, but that process is fairly intuitive. I had no problem bolting my Logitech G923 steering wheel and pedals to the GTLite cockpit. There are, however, specific instructions for mounting a Logitech shifter, should you have one, as that is not quite as straightforward.

After everything is connected, there are multiple adjustments that can be made to get the cockpit into the optimal position for driving. There are instructions included in the manual, as well as this illustration showing all the different adjustments that can be made:

Once all your adjustments are made, you’ll need to enter the cockpit. The bar that holds the steering wheel pivots, so you can move it out of the way to sit down.

Once you’re seated, you simply pivot the bar back into its housing and clamp it closed.

Again using my girlfriend as a guinea pig, I introduced her to the GTLite cockpit. We fired up Forza Horizon 5 on the Xbox, and away she went.

And of course, I wanted to spend some time racing as well, so I got behind the wheel. It took just a quick moment to loosen the pedal mounting plates and slide the pedals to a position that was better for my height. And then it was time to hit the road.

Next Level Racing GTLite Cockpit — Thoughts

When I first saw pictures of the GTLite, the lightweight, tubular construction had me worried that the cockpit wouldn’t be a very stable platform for racing. I’m happy to say that my fears were completely unfounded. While you may have a little bit of lateral movement in the cockpit, it’s barely noticeable, especially in the heat of a race.

It was easy to get the GTLite cockpit adjusted for my size and height. The attached seat is very comfortable, with plenty of support and some mesh panels to keep you cool on those warmer gaming days. My girlfriend didn’t like the tilt of the seat, as she prefers to sit upright while playing racing games, but I found it to be just about the perfect angle for long sessions of racing.

One of the nice features of the GTLite cockpit is that it easily folds down to a fairly compact size for storage. A lot of people, especially those just dipping their toes into sim racing, don’t have the room or money for a dedicated sim racing cockpit like the GTElite. The GTLite is, as you may guess from the name, very lightweight and effortless to move from room to room, or even to bring to a friend’s house. And it’s designed so you can fold and store it with all your racing gear attached, so you can quickly get set up and back into your games.

I have one tiny nitpick about the GTLite cockpit, which is that I wish they’d included some form of cable organization in the box. While this can certainly be purchased separately, it would have been nice to see it included.

There are a number of accessories you can add to the GTLite cockpit. There is a stand for a single monitor, a triple-monitor stand, a keyboard and mouse stand for PC gamers, and even a flight pack to convert your GTLite cockpit to accommodate all major brands of flight simulator equipment.

The Next Level Racing GTLite is a fantastic investment if you want to get the most out of your sim racing experience but don’t have the room for a dedicated sim racing cockpit. It’s easy to assemble, thanks to the quality manufacturing and easy-to-follow, comprehensive instruction. The comfortable seat will allow you to enjoy long racing sessions, but if you’re middle-aged like me, you may struggle just a bit to get out of the low-slung cockpit. The GTLite cockpit really raises the immersion level well above using a desk or wheel stand to mount your steering wheel. You’ll feel like you’re right in the driver’s seat of your favorite racing sim when you use it.