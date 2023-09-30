Start the Halloween Season Off Right With ‘Batman: Mask of the Phantasm’ on 4K Ultra HD and Digital

Upon its release in 1993—where it failed at the box office before developing a cult following on home video—Batman: Mask of the Phantasm marked the beginning of a new era for the Caped Crusader. Though it was the first original theatrical film produced by Warner Bros. Animation, it helped establish the template for DC animated features on the big and small screens for decades to come.

Like Batman: The Animated Series, the beloved cartoon on which it was based, Mask of the Phantasm blended pulp noir environments with super-stylized character designs (courtesy of the visionary Bruce Timm) and a nuanced plot that appealed as much to adult fans as it did to animation’s more traditional youth audience. In short, Mask was the bedrock on which WB’s legacy of high-quality animated comic book adaptations was constructed, and it helped continue Batman’s transition away from the goofier Adam West-style personification and into the troubled, brooding antihero he is today.

Some 30 years later, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm is back for yet another victory lap. Now available in 4K Ultra HD (with bonus digital code), it’s absolutely the best way to experience this animated classic.

Featuring a voice cast that includes screen greats like Dana Delany, Stacy Keach, Abe Vigoda, and Dick Miller alongside—in my opinion, at least—the single greatest pairing of Batman and the Joker of all time, Kevin Conroy and Mark Hamill, it weaves the complex and engaging story of the return of Bruce Wayne’s lost love, Andrea Beaumont (Delany).

In traditional Gotham fashion, however, their reunion is complicated by the rise of the Phantasm, a grim and ruthless vigilante intent on remedying the city’s organized crime problem with extreme prejudice. The arrival of a second masked crimefighter confuses Gotham City’s criminal element as well as its police force, and Batman is quickly implicated in the murders of counterfeiter Chucky Sol (Miller) and mob boss Buzz Bronski.

As the world’s greatest detective, it only takes Bruce a matter of time to uncover a link between Sol, Bronski, aging underworld kingpin Salvatore Valestra (Vigoda), and Andrea Beaumont’s own father, but this quickly unravels as the Joker himself beats both Batman and Phantasm to the proverbial punch, killing Valestra.

With a third act that provides us with the requisite crooked Gotham politician, glimpses of the Joker’s life prior to his grisly transformation, and a villain reveal that is likely still shattering young minds—and which I’ll keep to myself lest I shortchange any first-time viewers—Mask of the Phantasm starts as a slow burn but ends with a bang.

Clearly, the story itself still holds up after so many decades, and the 4k remastering provides unparalleled audio clarity and stunning visuals. In fact, the only thing that could make this package more perfect is a stellar bonus featurette, which Warner Bros. happily provides.

“Kevin Conroy: I Am the Night” celebrates the life and the legacy of the man who remains the definitive voice of Batman. As we approach the one-year anniversary of his passing (November 10, 2022, aged 66), it’s an even more poignant viewing experience.

Available now from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment at an MSRP of $33.99 (currently priced at $24.74 on Amazon), Batman: Mask of the Phantasm boasts an intoxicating blend of mystery, romance, and even a couple of scares, making it the perfect way to kick off your Halloween season.

We miss you, Kevin.

