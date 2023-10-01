Sensate — Portable Calm

Sensate (retail for $349) is a small tear-drop-shaped device that you place on your chest to help calm your nervous system using a special set of vibrations and tones or music. Let’s dive into how Sensate can help you with your anxiety and stress levels.

What Is the Sensate Device?

The purpose of Sensate is to bring down your stress levels using bone conduction, which resonates sound from your chest to signal your vagus nerve to relax. It’s used to help bring down not only stress levels but also calm anxiety and improve sleep patterns. In fact, Sensate boasts that it will help you sleep an hour longer and get to sleep 30 minutes faster.

Using Bluetooth technology the Sensate connects to your phone with the push of a button. In the app, you can pick your track, volume, and vibration strength. Each sound has a set number of lengths you can pick from (some only have one setting).

It fits in the average hand and comes with a lanyard for wearing while out and about. You can listen to the music/chimes over the speaker on your phone or use headphones.

Sensate has select tracks available for free, but if you subscribe to Sensate Plus for $49 per year, you get access to a larger library of music and sounds as well as additional tracks added each month.

Does the Sensate Work?

To each their own, but for me, I can say that Sensate does work for my anxiety and stress levels. I have high anxiety most days, and the times I’ve used Sensate to bring me back down, it worked within 10 minutes on average. It’s easy to fall asleep during a session, so I would keep that in mind if you are doing this in a public space.

What I Like

I like that the Sensate is lightweight and doesn’t weigh me down. It comes with a nice little bag and a USB-C charging cable. The lanyard is a nice touch, and it lets me hang it on a hook in my room for easy access. It’s also nice to know I can wear it under my shirt and get relief no matter where I am. I also like that there are free tracks as well as paid ones. It’s nice to see a company that recognizes that, since we paid a lot of money for a device, we should be able to use it without an additional cost.

Each of the track sections has a different purpose and it tells you right at the top of each one. Of the tracks available for free, I like the Sacred Spaces for healing. It has four free tracks at the moment and two Plus membership tracks. My second favorite is Nature and it’s listed as being known to soothe the brain.

What I Don’t Like

I’m not fond of the price of the Sensate. At $349 per device (or $598 for 2), it’s not exactly affordable for the average person. I think that as the technology becomes less new to the public, the price will go down. For now, if the cost is a bit high for you, I would keep an eye on their website for holiday promotions or newsletter coupons.

The blue light on the button can be distracting, and if you have a migraine, it’s not something that is easily tolerable. I would put a blackout sticker over it to prevent that pulsing from bothering you if that is the case for you as well.

Overall Thoughts on Sensate

The Sensate helps me when I need to calm down and my other tools don’t do the trick. I can easily use it in public without any funny looks, and the fact that it’s made in the UK tells me that it’s a quality product that while pricy, is worth it. So, while the Sensate is pricy for the average person, it does deliver on its promises.

You can pick up your own Sensate on their website for $349 or $598 for a pack of two.

Disclaimer: GeekDad was given a review sample.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket

Telegram

Email

Print

