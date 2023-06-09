Save $100 on Next Level Racing Gaming Chairs for This Father’s Day

Gadgets Products
Paul Benson

Last month, I reviewed the GTLite Cockpit, an excellent product from Next Level Racing designed to bring your driving simulation games to the next level. Well, did you know that Next Level Racing also makes gaming chairs?

They offer two different models: a Pro chair, priced at $299, and the more spacious Elite chair, priced at $399. Both chairs are available in either PU leather or a combination of leather and suede on the Next Level Racing webstore. While I haven’t tried the chairs personally, I was quite impressed with the quality and comfort of the GTLite Cockpit. The chairs are also compatible with their Wheel Stand 2.0:

The wheels of the gaming chair “dock” right onto the Wheel Stand 2.0. Image by Next Level Racing.

Next Level Racing is currently offering GeekDad readers a $100 dollar discount, good for any of the chair models! Just go to their webstore and enter code “GEEKDAD” to activate the discount when purchasing. While I haven’t gotten my hands on one of the chairs yet, you can watch this review to help you decide if a Next Level Racing gaming chair is right for you.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!
Become a patron at Patreon!

Related Posts

Gamebud Talking Tom Is Your Own Personal Interactive Audio-Animatronic

Michael Knight
KST GDGT 061017

10 Amazing New Kickstarter Projects This Week

Ken Denmead

Trying Out ‘The Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook’

Rory Bristol