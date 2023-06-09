Save $100 on Next Level Racing Gaming Chairs for This Father’s Day

Last month, I reviewed the GTLite Cockpit, an excellent product from Next Level Racing designed to bring your driving simulation games to the next level. Well, did you know that Next Level Racing also makes gaming chairs?

They offer two different models: a Pro chair, priced at $299, and the more spacious Elite chair, priced at $399. Both chairs are available in either PU leather or a combination of leather and suede on the Next Level Racing webstore. While I haven’t tried the chairs personally, I was quite impressed with the quality and comfort of the GTLite Cockpit. The chairs are also compatible with their Wheel Stand 2.0:

Next Level Racing is currently offering GeekDad readers a $100 dollar discount, good for any of the chair models! Just go to their webstore and enter code “GEEKDAD” to activate the discount when purchasing. While I haven’t gotten my hands on one of the chairs yet, you can watch this review to help you decide if a Next Level Racing gaming chair is right for you.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket

Telegram

Skype

Email

Print

