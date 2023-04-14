Get Your Virtual Tabletop Board Gaming on the Go With the Infinity Game Board

Back in December, I reviewed the Infinity Game Table from Arcade1Up, a virtual tabletop device for playing all sorts of board games digitally. Roughly the size of a small coffee table, the 32″ diagonal screen means that you’ll probably have to have a dedicated space in your home for the system.

Building on the success of that table, Arcade1Up has just announced the Infinity Game Board, a smaller device with an 18.5″ screen. It will have all the great games and features of the Infinity Game Board, but much more portability and a lower price point: the MSRP is $499.99. It is available for purchase now at Best Buy retail stores or at BestBuy.com.

Here are the features of the Infinity Game Board:

100+ games and activities including Monopoly, Yahtzee, Trivial Pursuit, Clue, Scrabble, Ticket to Ride, Pandemic, and more

18.5-inch HD touchscreen and dynamic zoom viewing

Responsive tactile feedback

Gameplay up to 6 players

Wi-Fi connectivity

Online play (for select games)

Players can save a game and pick up where they left off later (for select games)

Play on the go with an external battery (sold separately)

4 card blockers

A full list of currently available games for the Infinity Game Board and Infinity Game Table can be found here.

If you’re interested in purchasing an Infinity Game Board, head over to BestBuy.com.

