‘The Great British Bump-Off #1’- Murder and Baking!

‘The Great British Bump-Off #1’ by John Allison Artist: Max Sarin Colorist: Sammy Borras Alternative Cover Artist: Jill Thompson

In the line of the fascinating Glass Onion adaptation of a Clue game, this mix-up involving a poisoned baker follows a murder mystery set in the world of English competitive baking.

If murder could happen when the competitors exchange dagger glances and spew venom, this would certainly be how.

Shauna Wickle will be the one following the clues, trying to apprehend the poisoner from within the UK Bakery Tent. So, now, the game is set: the competitors must be identified and properly discarded as murderers (and I must commend Max Sarin for drawing such a dynamic set of characters), the judges are properly terrifying and anyone could be the killer.

Talk about early elimination!

The humor is very British, and some of the jokes might not be so self-evident to American readers.

‘The Great British Bump-Off #1’ is on sale since April 12th, 2023.

Genre: Humor, Fantasy, Action/Adventure

Publication Date: April 12, 2023

Format: FC, 32 pages; Miniseries

Price: $3.99

UPC: 7 61568 01076 3 00131

Featured image by Max Sarin, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

