Interested in Sim Racing? You Could Win a Ford Cockpit From Next Level Racing

For gamers serious about driving games like Forza and F1, a steering wheel and pedal set is a must. And while you can just clamp a wheel on a desktop and place the pedals on the carpet, it’s a much more immersive solution to use a racing cockpit.

There are some very affordable cockpits out there, such as Next Level Racing‘s GTLite, which I will be reviewing shortly on GeekDad. And then there are ones that are more of an investment, like the GTElite Ford GT Edition Cockpit. This cockpit would normally cost you $799 for the frame alone, and another $499 for the racing seat. But Next Level Racing is giving racing simulator fans a chance to win one!

To participate in the Ford Fan celebration, follow these steps:

1.Take a photo of your favorite Ford moment or memory

2. Share the photo on social media using the hashtag #FordxNLR

3. Make sure to follow both @TeamFordzilla and @nextlvlracing

You can enter on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook.

Entrants must be 13 years of age or older. The contest ends on April 29th, and terms and conditions can be found here.

If you’re interested in reading more about the GTElite Ford GT Edition Cockpit, you can head over to Next Level Racing’s website.

