Review: 1More EVO True Wireless Earbuds — Good Things Come in Small Packages

The 1More EVO earbuds are a sleek and compact option for those looking for high-quality sound in a portable form factor. I’ve been using them as my go-to pocket audio source for a few weeks now and want to share my impressions.

Design

The EVO earbuds have a design that sets them apart from many of the more budget-friendly true wireless earbuds on the market. They come in white or black (matte on the body and glossy on the outward-facing pad) with a gold ring to separate, and a form factor that fits comfortably in the ear but has a big enough size that portends a bigger sound and battery capacity. They come with several sizes of ear tips (as most earbuds do these days), ensuring a secure and comfortable fit for a wide range of users.

Sound Quality

The EVO earbuds offer a clear and balanced sound profile, with a focus on detail and accuracy. For earbuds, the bass is punchy and well-defined. The midrange is clear and natural, with a good separation between different instruments and vocals. The highs are crisp and detailed, without sounding harsh or sibilant. The soundstage is also surprisingly wide for such small earbuds, providing a more immersive listening experience. I always apply the following caveat when reviewing earbuds, though: you cannot expect the same depth and breadth of sound from earbuds as you would from on- or over-ear headphones. The difference between a 10mm driver and a 40mm driver is significant. With that said, the sound quality from these earbuds is the best I’ve heard from this form factor (true wireless with no cable between the buds).

Technical Specifications

Features

The EVO earbuds come with a range of useful features, including touch controls for playback and calls, voice assistant support, and noise canceling with a transparency mode that lets you hear your surroundings without taking off the earbuds. The noise cancellation is good, considering the form factor, but if you really want to tune out the world, full headphones with ANC would be a better bet. They also support fast charging, and 15 minutes of charging provides 2 hours of playback time.

Durability

The build quality of the EVO earbuds is solid, with a durable plastic construction that feels sturdy and well-made. The earbuds are also IPX4 water-resistant, making them suitable for use in rainy weather or during workouts.

Value

At their current price point, the EVO earbuds offer excellent value for money. They provide high-quality sound (for the form factor), useful features, and a compact and portable size, making them a solid choice for anyone looking for premium earbuds without breaking the bank.

Niggles

The only thing that has given me any trouble with these earbuds is that they can be hard to just get out of the case. The rounded shapes and smooth surfaces sometimes make it a challenge for my larger fingers to, as they say, get a grip such that they will pry out of their magnetic bed.

Overall, the 1More EVO earbuds are an excellent option and are well worth considering for anyone in the market for new earbuds. They are my new daily-use earbuds.

Note: These were sent as a review set, free of charge. Opinions are my own.

