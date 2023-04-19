B.P.R.D. Omnibus Volume 5- Looking Back Upon the Destruction

B.P.R.D. Omnibus Volume 5 Mike Mignola, John Arcudi Artist: Guy Davis, Tyler Crook, Duncan Fegredo Colorist: Dave Stewart Cover Artist:Mike Mignola

B.P.R.D. Omnibus Volume 5 is a hefty run with thousands of tiny subplots, constructed in the way World War Z was devised: you get to listen to some individual stories and some collective stories, and all around the characters the world is busily and actively being changed.

This is where it all began, after the war on the frogs. This is when Abe Sapien will decide to leave the B.P.R.D. (becoming something else in the process), where Liz will have a crisis of faith, and where the Ogdru hem will first make an appearance.

In the foreword, Mike Mignola is thrilled to be amongst as many gods as so many fascinating monsters. There are different and spontaneous takes of what is yet to come (trailer-park cults to towns torn apart by viruses, infections, demonic possessions, and all that you may in between), and somehow I hadn’t managed to get my hands on this first volume until now.

This volume is where it all began, especially for the new path Abe will find himself on, and last week’s volume is where it all is going.

B.P.R.D. Omnibus Volume 5 is on sale since April 19, 2023.

Publication Date: April 19, 2023

Format: FC, 448 pages; TPB

Price: $29.99

Age range: 14+

ISBN-10: 1-50672-953-3

ISBN-13: 978-1-50672-953-4

Genre: Horror, Action/Adventure

Featured image by Mike Mignola, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

