The EarFun Air Pro 2 Earphones Let You Listen with Quality Sound and Comfort

Everywhere you go today you see people with small devices stuck into their ears. I frequently ask my students to take them out of their ears while they are in my classroom. I’m not sure if they are listening to music, using noise cancellation to avoid hearing my lesson, or both. However, there are appropriate times for earphones and I use them on a regular basis while working in the yard, exercising, or just relaxing. EarFun has recently released their latest product that provides great sound and noise cancellation in a comfortable earphone that won’t break your budget. Listen to your favorite music, podcasts, and audio books with the new EarFun Air Pro 2 Earphones.

What Are EarFun Air Pro 2 Earphones?

The EarFun Air Pro 2 earphones connect via Bluetooth to your smart phone or other electronic devices. These earphones have active noise cancelling that can be activated by touching an earphone–no app required. They can play for up to 7 hours (6 hours if noise canceling is turned on) and the included carrying case can charge them for up to 34 hours of play before needing itself to recharge. The EarFun Air Pro 2 earphones are currently available for $79.99 from Amazon. You can use the coupon code EARFUN225 for a 25% discount (10% coupon on the product page and and additional 15% with this code), making the earphones only $59.99.

What’s in the Box?

The EarFun Air Pro 2 earphones includes the following:

Earphones

Carrying case

USB-C charging cable

3 pairs of type A eartips for small, medium, and large ears

3 pairs of type B eartips for small, medium, and large ears

Instruction manual

How to Use EarFun Air Pro 2 Earphones

Using the EarFun Air Pro 2 earphones couldn’t be easier. Turn on your device’s Bluetooth, then remove the earphones from the carrying case to turn them on. Depending on your device, select EarFun Air Pro 2 and the earphones connect. In the future, as long as you are using the same device, removing the earphones from the case will automatically connect them to your device.

These earphones are easy to use. While in use, tapping either earphone twice will pause or play the program or music to which you are listening. One tap on the right earphone increases volume while one tap on the left decreases it. If you want to play the next or previous tracks, triple tap the right or left earphones respectively. The EarFun Air Pro 2 also works great for taking calls. Tap twice on either earphone to answer a call or to end a call. If you want to reject a call, tap and hold either earphone for 2 seconds. You can even answer or transfer two calls by triple tapping either earphone. If you need to access your voice assistant, such as Siri, while not in a call, tap and hold the right earphone for 2 seconds.

The EarFun Air Pro 2 earphones feature three different listening modes which can be cycled through by tapping and holding the left earphone for 2 seconds. The first mode is normal which functions like regular earphones. There is no noise cancelling other than sound that is physically blocked by the structure of the earphones themselves. Active noise cancelling mode will reduce external noise up to 40 decibels. The third mode is transparency. This actually amplifies external noise so that you hear external noise as if you were not wearing the earphones. This is useful when you need to hear vehicles or other possible hazards while out in public. The EarFun Air Pro 2 earphones also have an auto wind reduction feature within the noise cancelling and transparency modes which detects and suppresses noise due to wind.

The earphones automatically charge when they are placed in their carrying case. It only takes about an hour to fully charge them. The carrying case can be charged with the included USB-C charging cable which takes about 2 hours for a full charge. It can also be wirelessly charged with a Qi charging pad, though this takes a bit longer at 3.5 hours.

Why You Should Get EarFun Air Pro 2 Earphones

The engineering and design of the EarFun Air Pro 2 is impressive. The earphones contain 10mm titanium composite dynamic drivers to deliver authentic and balanced sound with a frequency range of up to 40kHz. The active noise cancelling uses EarFun’s QuietSmart 2.0 hybrid technology and two microphones in each earphone to provide both feedback as well as feed-forward noise cancellation. The software built into the chips in these earphones have custom anti-wind noise algorithms to cut out the wind while allowing other sounds to pass through. The earphones each have a third microphone located near the tip for voice pickup which have been calibrated to pick up on the voice of the wearer. These microphones work together with the noise cancellation microphones to filter out the external noise and provide for a clearer calling experience. The earphones also use in-ear detection technology. They can detect when you remove an earphone from your ear and pause your music or program. Then when you place the earphone back in your ear, play resumes where you left off.

I have had the opportunity to try out the EarFun Air Pro 2 for a few weeks. Some earphones become uncomfortable after a while. However, I have worn the EarFun Air Pro 2 earphones for a few hours at a time without any discomfort. In fact, even when working in the yard or exercising, I don’t even notice them. Instead, I just enjoy listening to music, audiobooks, or podcasts with great sound quality. In fact, the sound is incredible whether I am listening to a dramatized audio book, my favorite song, or even classical music. I feel like I am in the concert hall while listening to A Night on Bald Mountain by Mussorgsky or Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker. The highs and lows both come out with high fidelity and you can hear the individual instruments. These earphones also work well for hands-free phone use. The EarFun Air Pro 2 not only lets me hear the voice of the caller, but also picks up my voice so the party on the other end can hear me clearly both indoors and outdoors. In addition to connecting the earphones to my cell phone, I have also connected them to my laptop as well as my desktop computer. Whether watching a movie, listening to music, or playing video games, the EarFun Air Pro 2’s performance exceeded my expectations. In fact, after pairing to the computer, I could even activate the noise cancellation function.

I am very impressed with the EarFun Air Pro 2 earphones. Not only do they provide great active noise cancellation, they are also some of the most comfortable earphones I have worn. I don’t feel any ear pressure with them and the silicon earbuds stay in position in my ears without any need to keep adjusting them. I like that since I wear them while working in the yard with gloves on my hands. Having to remove my gloves to adjust earphones can be a pain. Plus, the earphones register a tap on them while wearing my work gloves so I can easily adjust volume or go to the next track. One of the features I like is the ability to cycle through the noise cancellation modes with a tap of an earphone. Other earphones I have used required an app on my phone to control this feature. I really like the in-ear detection. If someone talks to me while I am using the earphones, all I have to do is pull one out of my ear and the music or program stops. No need to pull out the earphone while also stopping play on my phone or tapping an earphone. I highly recommend the EarFun Air Pro 2 for those who appreciate sound quality and comfort while desiring effective active noise cancellation. Check out their Amazon page and be sure to use the EARFUN225 coupon code for a discount. These also make a great holiday gift.

